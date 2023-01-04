Dell, Alienware at CES 2023: World’s first 500Hz gaming monitor, Concept Nyx, and other top announcements

Dell has unveiled range of new gaming laptops which will be showcased at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show which is scheduled to start from January 5 in Las Vegas. The company has released bunch of new products ranging from new gaming laptops, monitors, Aurora desktop and more.

Dell has also disclosed the US and Canada’s date and availability of the products. The Indian pricing and availability are yet to be announced. Here’s looking at everything that Dell has announced ahead of CES 2023.

Alienware m18, m16 gaming laptops

The Alienware m18 is the most powerful gaming laptop in Alienware m series. The laptop comes with up-to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX processors and the full stack of next-gen NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM Laptop GPUs. The laptop features 18-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, Quad HD+ (2560 x 1600) resolution with a 165Hz refresh rate, or Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) resolution with a 480Hz refresh rate. It is priced starting at $2,099 (roughly Rs 1,73,972).

The Alienware m16 is a comparatively smaller laptop with a 16-inch display that comes in three options- Quad HD+ with 165Hz refresh rate, Quad HD+ with 240Hz refresh rate, and Full HD with 480Hz refresh rate. Both the laptops come with dual SO-DIMM slots with support for DDR5-type memory and support up to 9TB of storage. The m16 is priced at t $1,899 (roughly Rs 1,57,400). The availability starts later this year.

Alienware x16, x14 R2 gaming laptops

The x16 is company’s first 16-inch gaming laptop and most premium offering since 2004. It sports a 16:10 display and a six-speaker design, packed in a robust full-metal chassis. The laptop is available in three display models- Quad HD+ with 165Hz refresh rate, Quad HD+ with 240Hz refresh rate, and Full HD+ with 480Hz refresh rate. The laptop draws its powers from 13th gen Intel processors which is paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics. It comes with up to 32GB of memory and 4TB NVME M.2 SSD. It is priced at $2,149 (roughly Rs 1,78,200).

The x14 R2 is a more an upgraded version of x14 which was unveiled at CES 2022. The laptop comes with improved cooling performance and supports USB Type-C charging.

Dell G16, G15 gaming laptops

The new Dell G16 and G15 offer 16-inch and 15-inch display options respectively. Both the laptops are powered by 13th gen Intel processors coupled with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics. Both come with up to 32GB of DDR5 memory and up to 2TB SSD options. The G15 is priced at $849 (roughly Rs 70,400 while the G16 comes at $1,499 (roughly Rs 1,24,300).

Alienware 500Hz gaming monitor

The Alienware 500Hz gaming monitor sports a 24.5-inch full high-definition (FHD) resolution with 500 Hz refresh rate. It offers incredible frame rates to deliver motion clarity in fast-paced games. Designed for highly competitive gamers, the 500Hz Gaming Monitor also offers new functional elements like a built-in retractable headset hanger and new hexagonal base structure which occupies a smaller foot space. The Alienware’s 500Hz Gaming Monitor comes standard with NVIDIA’s Reflex Analyzer, allowing gamers to capture end-to-end system latency and deliver a precise measurement of their PC’s performance. The IPS panel also features sRGB 99% colour coverage and VESA DisplayHDR 400 for wider viewing.

Aurora R15 with AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Processors

The Aurora R15 desktop was first launched in 2022 with 13th gen Intel Core K-series processors. The company has re-launched it this time with AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors and 13th Intel 65W desktop processors inside. The desktop comes with up to 128GB of memory and up to 4TB of storage. The desktop comes with 8 AlienFX lighting zones. It is priced at $1,599 (roughly Rs 1,32,600).

Concept Nyx game controller

The Concept Nyx comes with advanced features that deliver an immersive gaming experience. It offers easier access to gaming libraries across devices. It will basically make it easier to switch between devices without using a new controller.

Dell UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor

The Dell UltraSharp 32 6K is a professional monitor featuring a 31.5-inch screen. Company claims that this is the first 6K monitor in the world with IPS Black panel technology. It features a built-in 4K dual gain webcam and a Thunderbolt 4 port.

