Dell has officially expanded its mid-range laptop lineup in India with the launch of the Dell 14S, carrying an aggressive starting price of Rs 79,990.

Positioned directly below the flagship XPS series, the new notebook is designed to combine premium aesthetics, everyday AI productivity, and long battery life into a portable 14-inch footprint. Shifting away from standard industrial silver and black shades, Dell is introducing the 14S in four distinct colourways: Linen, Dusty Rose, Washed Denim, and Velvet Green.

The laptop features a slim aluminium chassis measuring 13.5mm thick and weighing 1.15kg, making it one of the most portable options in its segment. Under the hood, it is powered by Intel’s latest Core Ultra processors with dedicated Neural Processing Units (NPUs) for local AI task acceleration, paired with claimed video playback battery life reaching up to 21 hours.

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5 Highlights: Who Should Buy the Dell 14S (And Why)

1. College Students and Young Professionals

Why buy it: The lightweight 1.15kg aluminum chassis easily slips into backpacks, while the 4-colour options break the mold of dull office laptops.

The lightweight 1.15kg aluminum chassis easily slips into backpacks, while the 4-colour options break the mold of dull office laptops. Key highlight: A starting price of Rs 79,990 provides high-end build quality—closely echoing Dell’s flagship XPS series—without hitting six-figure prices.

2. All-Day Commuters and Travellers

Why buy it: The high-density battery configuration promises up to 21 hours of local video streaming on a single charge.

The high-density battery configuration promises up to 21 hours of local video streaming on a single charge. Key highlight: Support for fast charging via USB Type-C (Power Delivery) means users can leave heavy proprietary charger bricks at home.

3. Content Creators and Binge-Watchers

Why buy it: The 14-inch 16:10 display provides extra vertical real estate for editing timelines, reading documents, and web browsing.

The 14-inch 16:10 display provides extra vertical real estate for editing timelines, reading documents, and web browsing. Key highlight: Available high-end configuration options offer 2.8K resolution with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and 100% DCI-P3 colour depth for accurate colour work and fluid visuals.

4. Remote Workers and Hybrid Professionals

Why buy it: Everyday workflows are streamlined with dedicated physical shortcuts right on the keyboard layout.

Everyday workflows are streamlined with dedicated physical shortcuts right on the keyboard layout. Key highlight: Dedicated hardware hotkeys for microphone mute, voice dictation, screenshot capturing, and instant Microsoft Copilot AI invocation make video calls and multitasking frictionless.

5. Dongle-Averse Power Users

Why buy it: Unlike modern ultrabooks like the Apple MacBook Air and Dell’s own XPS 13, that remove standard connectivity to force external adapters, the 14S retains full-sized ports.

Unlike modern ultrabooks like the Apple MacBook Air and Dell’s own XPS 13, that remove standard connectivity to force external adapters, the 14S retains full-sized ports. Key highlight: Equipped with twin USB Type-C ports, standard USB Type-A ports, a dedicated HDMI 2.1 output, and a 3.5mm audio combo jack alongside Wi-Fi connectivity.