Pre-orders for Temple, an Rs 85,000 wearable from Deepinder Goyal’s Eternal that tracks cerebral blood flow and mental strain, officially opened today in India. While questions have been raised over its relevance in the health tracking segment, it seems that the fitness enthusiast crowd with deeper pockets wanted to experience the gadget first hand, and hence, within minutes of launch, heavy traffic briefly brought down the company’s booking portal.

Is that a sign that India’s tech elite might be ready to move past the traditional smartwatch? Nonetheless, Temple is off to a roaring start and here’s a quick summary of everything you need to know about this “head-worn” wearable device.

What is Temple, and how does it work?

Unlike traditional smartwatches or smart rings, Temple is worn on the side of the head, positioned between the forehead and the ear, i.e. on the temple (hence the name). It sticks directly to the skin using disposable adhesive patches known as Grips.

Unlike conventional wearables that clip onto wristbands or slip onto fingers, Temple adheres directly to the skin near the user’s temple. (Image: Courtesy @deepigoyal via X)

The core of the hardware relies on BrainFlow technology, which uses optical sensors to monitor the following:

Cerebral blood flow: Tracks how blood circulates through the brain.

Brain oxygenation and cognitive load: Gauges physiological responses to stress, exertion, and recovery.

Entropy score (1–250): Provides a single metric indicating total physiological strain influenced by exercise, sleep, stress, and caffeine intake.

Temple says that the device is water-resistant, making it suitable for running, swimming, and showering. It is also designed to fit comfortably under glasses.

It is to be noted that Temple is strictly positioned as a research and wellness tool. It is not a medical-grade diagnostic device and should not replace clinical medical advice.

Price, specs and what’s included

At Rs 85,000, Temple is entering the market as a bespoke, ultra-premium wearable.

Feature Details Price Rs 85,000 (Batch 01) Fulfillment Model Hand-crafted, made-to-order (up to 3 months delivery time) Colour Options True Gold, Rose Gold, Black Mirror, Real Jade, Deep Blue, Purple Funk Subscription Fee Lifetime access included (no monthly software fee) Perks Included 1-on-1 personal onboarding and lifetime supply of adhesive Grips Refund Policy Full refund allowed anytime until the order ships

How to book Temple in India

Because each unit is built on a made-to-order basis, initial orders for Batch 01 are strictly limited.

– Install the official Temple app via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store (or visit temple.com).

– Complete account verification and initial profile setup.

– Select your quantity and pick from the six colour finishes.

– Enter shipping info: Provide your name, contact details, shipping address, and optional GSTIN.

– Complete the pre-order payment to lock in your place in the Batch 01 queue.

With deliveries estimated to take up to three months, early adopters placing orders now can expect to receive their devices in early 2027.