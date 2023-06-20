DATA CENTRE INFRASTRUCTURE: Powering digital journeys with new server tech

The emergence of the data-driven economy has changed business dynamics. For organisations, modernising their IT infrastructure is key to driving innovation, improving customer experiences, boosting reliability and security, and staying competitive. Since servers form the bedrock of the modern data centre, the deployment of advanced and modern servers becomes a strong imperative.

Recently, Dell Technologies India expanded its server portfolio, with an additional 13 next-generation Dell PowerEdge servers, designed to accelerate performance and reliability for powerful computing across core data centres, large-scale public clouds and edge locations. “Our PowerEdge server portfolio provides the processing power and performance needed to handle the increasing demands of today’s business applications and support the growth of new technologies and initiatives,” said Manish Gupta, vice-president for Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India. According to him, the new Dell PowerEdge servers are designed to meet the needs of a range of workloads from artificial intelligence and analytics to large-scale databases. “Indian businesses across industries are looking at managing and working with increasing quantities of data. Our new server portfolio will accelerate their digital transformation with AI-driven innovation, automation, and Zero-Trust adoption.”

A question arises. Why has Zero Trust become so important in recent times? “Zero Trust allows organisations to better align their cybersecurity strategy across the data centre, clouds and at the edge. No matter where an organisation is on their Zero Trust journey, it is important to establish where they stand, measure progress as they go, prioritise efforts that maximise business impact and instil a security mindset throughout their organisation,” said Gupta.

According to him, in 2023 an acceleration of real-world use of AI and machine learning is expected. The Dell PowerEdge portfolio will accelerate digital transformation with AI-driven innovation, automation, and ensure accelerated performance and reliability for powerful computing across IT environments. Indian businesses across industries are looking at managing and working with increasing quantities of data. The expanded portfolio will ensure accelerated performance and reliability for powerful computing across IT environments.

Another major trend is that customers are now keen to adopt multi-cloud. “Companies today understand that they can’t live in a ‘uni cloud’ world and that applications need to be in the right cloud,” he said.

In addition to helping businesses simplify data management, boost security and automate IT processes, Dell Technologies is advocating adoption of environmentally-responsible infrastructure. It is working towards introducing higher degrees of sustainable technology in the server offerings. “As this happens at scale, these products PowerEdge servers) become critical for customers, and businesses to be able to run their projects on modern workloads. Edge is going to be huge in the next couple of years with significant opportunities in the healthcare, retail, telecom, and manufacturing sectors,” said Gupta.

WHAT CLIENTS GAIN

* Dell’s PowerEdge servers promise greater performance and simpler management

* These support advanced AI workloads and computations

* Increased computing power

* Higher memory subsystem bandwidth

* Accelerated Zero Trust cybersecurity adoption

* Energy efficiency & sustainable technology in the server offerings