Cyberthreats on the rise with unsuspecting users targeted by 400,000 new malicious files daily: Report

Kaspersky’s annual Security Bulletin offers analytical reports and predictions on key shifts in the cybersecurity industry. It involves findings and research on various aspects of cybersecurity, for instance, the types and prevalence of threats, the target devices and platforms, and many other developments and trends in the same field.

According to a discovery by Kaspersky’s security system, an average of 400,00 new malicious files are being distributed daily from the past 10 months reportedly. It shows an increase of 5 percent compared to the previous year. This was reported in detail on their official website.

Kaspersky reporters also saw a rise in the number of certain types of threats and 181 percent increase in the daily detection of the proportion of ransomware. A total of around 122 million malicious files were reported in 2022 by Kaspersky’s system. It is about 6 million more than last year.

The reporters see that the average of 9,500 encrypted files everyday is the average. An increase of 142 percent in the share of downloaders was also noticed that are malicious programs which install new versions of malware or unwanted files in devices that are infected.

Amongst the targets, Windows was the platform with the greatest number of attacks and around 320,000 was the average number of malicious files that targeted the Windows devices. So, 85 percent of malicious files were aimed at Windows. But Windows is not the only target that attackers have aimed at. Microsoft Office also shows a large number of malicious files that are being doubled.

This year, an increase of 10 percent in the share of malicious files have also targeted Android platforms. This makes Android users more susceptible to cybercrimes. It is seen in campaigns such as Triada Trojan and Harly which have targeted a lot many Android users worldwide.

