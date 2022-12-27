Cybersecurity in 2022: From AIIMS to Twitter and Rockstar Games, biggest data breaches reported this year

Data breaches have become more pervasive with the increased number of cyberattacks. Last year over 22 billion records of 4,145 publicly disclosed breaches were recorded which was 5 percent less than 2022. This year, some of the biggest cyberattacks happened all over the world.

AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital-

The officials of Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on December 3, 2022 said that the hospital was under a cyberattack back in November but there was no severe damage. In the case of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital, the server remains down for the 11th day after services were disrupted by a cyberattack on November 23, 2022. Internet services remain blocked and there is no information from the officials, faculty or staff yet regarding the matter.

Twitter-

Data of 5.4 million Twitter accounts went up for sale in July 2022. It was apparently done by a hacker who used the name ‘devil’. The stolen data involved phone numbers and email addresses of companies, celebrities and other accounts. It was all a result of a vulnerability that was spotted on Twitter in January 2022. Now again recently a hacker by the name of ‘Ryushi’ claimed that personal data of over 400 million Twitter users were compromised in which Salman Khan, Sundar Pichai, Charlie Puth and Donald Trump Jr are some of the targeted celebrities.

Revolut-

Revolut data breach exposed personal information of more than 50,000 users. The data breach took place on 11 September 2022 and it involved third-party access on the database and personal information. It included names, email addresses, home and partial payment card information. Once it was discovered, the Lithuanian government said that Revolut had taken “prompt action to eliminate the attacker’s access to the company’s customer data and stop the incident.”

Uber and Rockstar-

A hacker allegedly attacked both Uber, which is a rideshare company and Rockstar, which is a video game company. This happened between 15th to 19th of September 2022. In terms of the Rockstar Games data breach, footage of an upcoming GTA game was pre-released. In terms of the Uber data breach Uber HackerOne account was responding to bug submissions and taunting the company.

WhatsApp-

According to a report by Cybernews a hacker attempted to sell data of 500 million WhatsApp users on the dark web on 16 November 2022. It contained phone numbers of WhatsApp users from India, US, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, UK, Turkey, France and Italy.

