If you are in the market for buying a new iPhone 17 or getting a deal on the MacBook Air M4, this might be the right opportunity to go shopping. Croma has kicked off its Everything Apple Sale, offering significant savings across the Apple product lineup. The promotional event runs until March 8, 2026, and seems to be ideal for students, creators, and professionals looking to upgrade their devices without spending a lot. The sale promises to offer attractive pricing, exchange offers, coupons, and additional perks.

The Croma sale combines multiple benefits, including up to 10% off for HDFC Tata Neu cardholders, device exchange values, extra exchange bonuses, discount coupons, and Tata Neu Coins rewards. Hence, these deals should allow interested customers to get Apple devices at a more accessible price point.

Croma deals on iPhones

The iPhone 17 (256GB), with an MRP of Rs 82,900, is available for as low as Rs 44,768. However, note that this price is unlocked through various deals, like:

– Exchange of an old smartphone (up to Rs 23,500 based on condition and model)

– Additional exchange bonus (up to Rs 8,000)

– Discount coupon (up to Rs 1,658)

– Tata Neu Coins benefit (up to Rs 4,974)

Similarly, the iPhone 16 (128GB), which is originally priced at Rs 69,900, drops to a starting effective price of Rs 35,991 with comparable layered offers including exchange (up to Rs 16,000), bonus (up to Rs 6,000), coupon (up to Rs 1,500), and coins (up to Rs 3,999).

Croma deals on MacBook

In the laptop segment, the MacBook Air M4 (13-inch) sees a sharp reduction for students and teachers. From an MRP of Rs 99,900, the base variant of the MacBook Air M4 is offered at a starting price of Rs 59,320 through:

– Student/teacher pricing (Rs 88,911 base)

– Device exchange (up to Rs 13,000)

– Exchange bonus (up to Rs 10,000)

– Tata Neu Coins (up to Rs 6,591)

Deals on other Apple ecosystem products

The sale extends to other Apple devices with compelling entry points:

– iPad (11th Gen) starting at Rs 29,489 (down from Rs 34,900)

– Apple Watch SE 3 starting at Rs 23,388 (down from Rs 25,900)

– AirPods Pro 3 starting at Rs 23,310 (down from Rs 25,900)

As part of the ongoing sale, Croma is offering a special bundle promotion that allows buyers of higher-storage variants, like iPhone Air 512GB or iPhone 17 Pro 512GB (or above), which, when paired with Apple Care+, make them eligible to get free AirPods worth Rs 12,900.

These offers on Apple devices are available both in-store across Croma’s brick and mortar stores in over 200 cities and online via croma.com and the Tata Neu app.