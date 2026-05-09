Consumers planning to upgrade to the latest iPhone 17 series can take advantage of two major upcoming sale events. Firstly, Flipkart’s “Sasa Lele Sale,” and secondly, Croma’s “Everything Apple Sale.” Both platforms are offering significant discounts, exchange bonuses, and bank offers on the iPhone 17 lineup, including the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Flipkart Sasa Lele Sale Offers

Flipkart’s upcoming Sasa Lele Sale is heavily focused on flagship smartphones.

The standard iPhone 17, launched in India at Rs 82,900, will reportedly be available at an effective price of Rs 71,990 during the sale. The discounted price includes bank offers and exchange bonuses.

The premium iPhone 17 Pro is also receiving a major price cut. Flipkart has listed the device at an effective price of Rs 1,09,900, down from its launch price of Rs 1,34,900.

Buyers can also avail extra exchange benefits, making the deal even more attractive for users upgrading from older iPhones.

Croma Everything Apple Sale Deals

Croma’s Everything Apple Sale is taking a different approach by combining direct discounts with exchange bonuses, Tata Neu benefits, and cashback offers through select bank cards.

According to reports, the iPhone 17 can effectively be purchased for under Rs 45,000 after applying exchange offers and additional cashback benefits.

Croma is also offering deals on MacBooks, AirPods, and Apple Watches, making it a suitable option for users planning to enter the Apple ecosystem.

The retailer is additionally promoting no-cost EMI options and instant in-store pickup benefits.

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Specifications

The iPhone 17 series comes powered by Apple’s latest A19 and A19 Pro chipsets built on an advanced 3nm architecture.

The standard iPhone 17 features a Super Retina XDR OLED display, improved battery efficiency, and Apple Intelligence features. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro gets a 120Hz ProMotion display, titanium build, and a triple 48MP rear camera setup with support for advanced video recording features.

Both devices also support 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Dynamic Island, and the latest iOS experience.

Which Sale Offers the Better Deal?

For buyers looking for the lowest upfront price, Flipkart currently appears to have the stronger offer on the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro.

However, users who can maximise exchange bonuses and cashback benefits may find Croma’s Everything Apple Sale equally appealing, especially with bundled Apple ecosystem offers and flexible EMI plans.