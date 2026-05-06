Croma, one of India’s largest offline electronics retailers, has launched phase 2 of its Everything Apple Sale. Considering the upcoming occasion of Mother’s Day, Croma is offering multiple discounts to make Apple products more accessible. However, the standout deal, as always during the Everything Apple Sale, is the iPhone 17, which can be bought at an exchange-effective pricing of Rs. 44,768.

The Everything Apple Sale will run from May 1 to May 16, 2026, and be accessible across both online and offline Croma stores. Importantly, the sale will include discounts on various Apple products like MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, and Apple Watches, not just iPhones.

During the Croma Everything Apple Sale, buyers can combine multiple benefits, such as exchange offers, additional bonuses, bank and card-based deals, Tata Neu rewards, EMI plans, and even student benefits. All of these discounts combined can bring down the price of your favourite Apple products.

Check discounts on iPhone 17 here:

Croma is offering the iPhone 17 (256 GB variant) at a net effective price of Rs. 44,768. Although the phone is listed at a price of Rs. 82,900. However, after combining multiple offers like. These include an exchange offer of up to Rs 23,500 on your old device, an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 8,000, a coupon discount of up to Rs 1,658, and Tata Neu Coins benefits worth up to Rs 4,974. Combining all of the aforementioned discounts can bring down the price to Rs. 44,768.

Discounts on older iPhones:

The iPhone 15 (128GB) is also available at a discounted price during the sale. The net effective price of the device has come down to Rs 36,891, while the iPhone 16 (128GB), also on sale, can be bought for Rs 40,041. Similar to the iPhone 17 discount, this discount has been achieved by mixing exchange offers, bank discounts, and coupons rather than flat price reductions.

Discounts on MacBook Neo:

The newly launched MacBook Neo is also available at a net effective price of Rs. 39,410. This price can be achieved after combining the student-teacher offer of 10 percent, the exchange bonus of Rs. 7,000, and the bank cashback of Rs. 4,000.