Croma, the electronics retailer under the Tata Group umbrella, has kicked off its Everything Apple Sale, running through 8 March. The sale caters to a wide audience—from college students and content creators to professionals seeking device upgrades—offering deals across Apple’s product lineup, including iPhones and MacBooks. Additionally, customers using HDFC TATA Neu cards can enjoy an extra 10% discount.

iPhone 16 sale:

The iPhone 16 128GB, which debuted in India in 2024 at Rs 79,900, had its official price reduced to Rs 69,900 following the launch of the iPhone 17 last year. As part of Croma’s Everything Apple Sale, the handset is now available for a limited-time price of Rs 63,490, offering an immediate discount of ₹6,410. Buyers can also apply a Rs 1,500 discount coupon and claim an exchange bonus of Rs 6,000. Customers trading in older smartphones can receive up to Rs 16,000 in exchange value. Additionally, purchases made through Tata Neu provide benefits worth Rs 3,999. After combining all these offers, the effective sale price for the iPhone 16 128GB comes down to Rs 35,991.

iPhone 16 specifications at a glance:

The iPhone 16 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen with HDR10 support, delivering vivid colors and deep contrasts. The display reaches a peak brightness of 1,600 nits in bright outdoor conditions and includes a 60Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. An oleophobic coating helps resist fingerprints, keeping the screen clean. Its compact form factor gives it a sleek, pocket-friendly appeal, though preferences for screen size vary among users.

Under the hood, the iPhone 16 is powered by the A16 Bionic chip, built on TSMC’s 3nm process. The processor has a 6-core configuration, consisting of 2 high-performance cores and 4 efficiency cores for optimized speed and battery life. The device is available with 8GB of RAM and storage options of 128GB or 256GB.

iPhone 17 sale:

The standout offer in Croma’s Everything Apple Sale is on the iPhone 17. The 256GB variant, originally launched in India at Rs 82,900, now comes with multiple savings options. Shoppers can use a 2% coupon discount worth Rs 1,658, and an exchange bonus of ₹8,000 is available on eligible trade-ins, along with additional trade-in discounts up to Rs 23,500.

Purchases made through Tata Neu also earn up to 10% in Neu coins, valued at Rs 4,974. Combining all these offers, the iPhone 17 can effectively be purchased for just Rs 44,768.

iPhone 17 specifications at a glance:

The iPhone 17 comes with several enhancements compared to its predecessor. It sports a slightly larger 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering smoother visuals and scrolling. Powered by the latest A19 chip, the device offers faster performance and enhanced graphics capabilities. Its rear camera setup includes a 48MP main sensor paired with a 48MP ultra-wide lens, while the front camera supports advanced video functions for sharper video calls and recordings. The smartphone also features longer-lasting battery life and runs on the newest version of iOS. Storage begins at 128GB, with higher-capacity options available.

MacBook Air M4 sale:

The retailer is also offering a huge discount on the 13-inch version of the MacBook Air M4. For students and teachers, the laptop will be available at a price tag of Rs 59,320.

MacBook Air M4 specifications at a glance:

For anyone searching for a portable yet powerful laptop, the MacBook Air M4 is a top-tier choice. It features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display and is driven by Apple’s M4 chip, combining a robust CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine to handle demanding tasks and graphics smoothly. Most configurations include 16GB of unified memory, with SSD storage starting at 256GB and higher-capacity options also available. The laptop comes equipped with Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and MagSafe charging, delivering up to 18 hours of battery life. Its fanless architecture ensures silent performance during daily use.