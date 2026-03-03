Croma is currently running its Everything Apple sale, where popular Apple products are available at discounted prices. Customers can get instant bank offers, exchange bonuses on old devices, and extra rewards through Tata Neu Coins. The sale is available online and in stores, making it a good opportunity for buyers who were planning to upgrade to a new iPhone 16 and 17 or MacBook at a lower price.

iPhone 16 specifications at a glance:

The iPhone 16 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display and a resolution of 2556×1179 pixels. It runs on Apple’s A18 chip built on a 3nm process, offering fast performance and better power efficiency. The phone includes 8GB RAM and storage options starting from 128GB. It features a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera at the back, along with a 12MP front camera. The device supports 5G, has IP68 water and dust resistance, and is protected by Ceramic Shield glass. Battery life comfortably lasts a full day with normal use.

Croma sale will let interested buyers purchase the base variant of the iPhone 16, which comes with 128GB of storage at a starting price of Rs 35,991.

To avail the offer, Croma says buyers will have the option to exchange their old smartphone for up to Rs 16,000 and will get an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 6,000. Buyers will also receive discount coupons up to Rs 1,5000 and will be eligible to avail Tata Neu coins benefit up to Rs 3,999.

iPhone 17 specifications at a glance:

The newer iPhone 17 brings some upgrades over the previous model. It features a slightly larger 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling. It runs on the latest A19 chip, which improves speed and graphics performance. The rear camera system includes a 48MP main sensor and a 48MP ultra-wide sensor. The front camera supports advanced video features for clearer calls and recordings. The phone also offers improved battery performance and runs on the latest version of iOS. Storage options start at 128GB and go higher.

MacBook Air M4 specifications at a glance:

For laptop buyers, the MacBook Air M4 is one of the most powerful thin-and-light options available. It features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display and runs on Apple’s M4 chip with an advanced CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine. The laptop comes with 16GB unified memory as standard in most configurations and SSD storage options starting at 256GB or 512GB. It supports Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, MagSafe charging, and delivers long battery life of up to 18 hours. The fanless design keeps it silent during daily tasks.

The retailer is also offering a huge discount on the 13-inch version of the MacBook Air M4. For students and teachers, the laptop will be available at a price tag of Rs 59,320.