QR codes are now widely used in everyday digital life. Whether it is for making UPI payments, sharing website links, or sending contact details, these small square codes make it easy to share information quickly. A recent tip from The Times of India explains how anyone can create their own customised QR codes using simple online tools.

Why QR codes are useful?

QR (Quick Response) codes are a type of barcode that can store information such as website links, text, phone numbers, or email addresses. When you scan the code using your smartphone camera, it quickly opens the stored information. This removes the need to manually type long links or details.

Because of their convenience, QR codes are now used almost everywhere. Restaurants use them for digital menus, shops use them for payments, and businesses use them in advertisements and marketing campaigns. Individuals also use them to share personal details or social media links.

Tools that help create QR codes

Today, many free websites allow users to create QR codes within seconds. Platforms like Canva and Adobe Express offer simple QR code generators that are easy to use.

Users only need to enter the information they want to share, such as a website link or text. The tool then automatically creates a QR code that can be downloaded and shared.

Some of these tools also allow users to customise the QR code. For example, you can change the colour, add a logo, or adjust the design so it matches your brand or looks more attractive.

Steps to create a QR Code

Making a QR code usually takes just a few minutes. Here are the basic steps:

Open a QR code generator website.

Select the type of information you want to add, such as a link, text, or contact details.

Enter the information in the given box.

Customise the colour or design if the tool allows it.

Generate the QR code and download it as an image.

Scan the code with your phone to check if it works properly.

After creating it, you can use the QR code on posters, business cards, websites, or social media posts.

ALSO READ AI taking jobs? Whoop CEO Will Ahmed says companies are using AI as a convenient excuse for layoffs

A simple tech tip

With smartphones and digital services becoming more common, knowing how to create QR codes can help people share information quickly and conveniently.