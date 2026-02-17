Sridhar Vembu, the founder of Zoho has shared his view on how rapidly Artificial Intelligence is changing the coding industry. He proved his view by sharing and example of a simple app to explain what the speed of AI evolution is and how dangerous is that for coders.  

While expressing his views on investor Anish Moonka building the “10 Minute Gita App” using the Claude Code Sridhar said in his post on ‘X’ coders should look for alternative employment.

However countering this viewpoint, Capgemini Director Raghu Kishore Vempati said Sridhar’s is too premature in saying coders should consider alternative livelihood because AI can code. In aa post on ‘X’ he wrote “First of all, this isn’t Engineering at all. This is statistical reconstruction”.

What did Sridhar Vembu say?

Replying to this post Sridhar Vembu wrote on ‘X’ that “Anthropic has built an entire C compiler with their Claude AI. That is not an easy engineering feat at all. At this point, it is best for those of us who depend on writing code for a living to start considering alternative livelihoods. I include myself in this. I don’t say this in panic, but with calm acceptance and embrace.”

He added “As a matter of fact, I did a detailed session with Gemini Pro on how the economy will be shaped by the AI revolution. It was like having an extremely intelligent economic philosopher debating you. I asked it to critique its own work and it did a fantastic job too. As Gemini and I developed see this, the future could unfold in two ways, depending on who owns and collects rent on this technology.”

What did Raghu Kishore Vempati say?

Raghu countering Sridhar Vembu wrote “Isn’t it too premature to say what you are saying?, To suggest that we should consider alte”native livelihoods because an AI can compile C code is stretching it too far. First of all, this isn’t Engineering at all. This is statistical reconstruction. Would be good if we don’t confuse between the two.”

“Engineers are never paid to type syntax. They are paid to manage complexity, enforce security, and architect systems that survive reality. Your thinking is good, but if we were to return to soil and philosophy, we assume that there is an AI that is meticulously running functioning global supply chains, energy grids, and information networks” said Raghu Vempati.