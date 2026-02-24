Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei painted a stark picture of AI’s rapid ascent in a conversation on Nikhil Kamath’s “People by WTF” podcast, likening the current moment to standing on a shoreline as a massive tsunami gathers force on the horizon. The episode features Amodei, the physicist-turned-AI leader behind the Claude models, discussing the technology’s transformative potential, profound risks, and the urgent need for societal preparation.

Amodei highlighted that AI is advancing toward human-level capabilities far faster than most people recognise, with society dangerously underprepared for the economic, geopolitical, and human consequences. He described a widespread denial, stating, “It’s as if this tsunami is coming at us… and yet people are coming up with explanations like, ‘Oh, it’s not actually a tsunami, it’s just a trick of the light.’”

He also stressed the need to “steer AI in the right direction” rather than viewing the technology itself as inherently bad, warning that power concentration in too few hands could pose serious risks to global stability and equity.

Amodei warns of AI’s uneven impact on jobs

A key highlight of the discussion was Amodei’s prediction on job automation in the tech sector. He argued that narrow, rule-based cognitive tasks will be hit hardest and soonest. “Coding goes away first. Engineering takes longer,” he stated, explaining that AI is already writing large portions of code and will continue to automate software development rapidly. However, higher-level aspects of engineering, such as system architecture, product sense, user empathy, and managing uncertainty, will persist longer as human strengths.

Amodei suggested that as AI handles routine technical work, human value will shift toward more relational, creative, and integrative roles – design, building relationships, navigating institutions, and making decisions in ambiguous contexts. He pointed to a future where “human-centred tasks” involving people, meaning, and complex judgment become more important.

Critical thinking on priority

The conversation closed on a deeply philosophical note. Amodei argued that in an AI-saturated world, narrow domain expertise may depreciate quickly, while broader human capacities endure. “Critical thinking may be the most important skill,” he concluded, focusing on adaptability, the ability to question assumptions, integrate AI outputs meaningfully, and reason through uncertainty.

He urged listeners, especially younger professionals in India and elsewhere, to focus on these meta-skills rather than role specialisation, as AI reshapes what “expertise” means.