Code Red alert: Google is coming after ChatGPT

ChatGPT’s rising popularity is keeping Google up at nights. After calling an emergency meeting wherein the company discussed plans and ideas to incorporate ChatGPT-like features in its Search, Google is now holding an event on the same. In a recent invitation sent to The Verge, Google has announced an upcoming event, scheduled for February 8.

The event, which will be streamed live on YouTube for 40 minutes, will discuss the power of AI to revolutionise the way people interact with and access information through Maps, Search and other Google services.

According to the invitation, the event aims to make searching for information more natural and intuitive using AI technology. The livestream YouTube link shared by Google for the event has a small description reading, “We’re reimagining how people search for, explore and interact with information, making it more natural and intuitive than ever before to find what you need. Join us to learn how we’re opening up greater access to information for people everywhere, through Search, Maps and beyond.”

Google CEO Sundar Pichai during the company’s earnings call announced that Google’s newest language models will soon be available to interact with in innovative ways, as a complement to Search.

Despite having several leading AI technologies, Google has been lagging behind in making these technologies publicly available. Unlike OpenAI, the maker of popular AI products like DALL-E and ChatGPT, Google’s AI technologies are mostly in-house and it is only through blog posts and research papers that we get to know about them.

Google has a chatbot language model called Language Model for Dialog Applications or “LaMDA.” It is built on Transformer- a neural network architecture invented by Google Research and open-sourced in 2017. Trained on large amount of dialogue, LaMDA gives a more human-like answers with “sensibleness,” says Google.

The search engine giant also owns Imagen- a text-to-image diffusion model or in simple words an image generation AI similar to Dall-E. According to a CNBC report, the company is also testing a chatbot called Apprentice Bard which works like ChatGPT. This chatbot uses LaMDA technology to give “detailed answers like ChatGPT.”