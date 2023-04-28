Clubhouse lays off more than half of its employees; says small team will help focus on product, iterate faster

Social audio app Clubhouse has announced that it will be scaling back its organisation by over 50%. The company will lay off several of its employees as it claims to undergo a period of change and evolution. This was announced by company’s founders Paul Davison and Rohan Seth in a note to employees. The decision comes in light of shifting customer behaviour and the growing complexities of remote work during post-Covid.

The company has outlined several resources that it will be providing to those impacted, including severance pay, equity acceleration, healthcare, laptops, career support, and immigration support. The company is now aiming at a smaller and a leaner team for Clubhouse 2.0.

“This is about resetting to be a smaller team, focused relentlessly on product. We have a clear vision for where we are headed and significant plans to evolve @clubhouse . But we need to be a small startup again to focus and move faster,” Paul Davison wrote in a tweet.

ALSO READ l Microsoft Phone Link for iOS rolled out globally, allows iPhone users to use iMessage, get notifications and more on Windows PC

Clubhouse was first introduced as an invite-only during the pandemic lockdowns in 2020. Downloads for the app skyrocketed during this time as users sought remote ways to socialise with their friends. However, Clubhouse has faced difficulties in maintaining its relevance, with Twitter Spaces gaining dominance in the audio-only space. To keep up with the rapidly evolving technology landscape, Clubhouse introduced a feature called “Houses” in August of last year. The feature enables users to create dedicated chat spaces where they can connect with new people in a more intimate setting through their existing social circles.