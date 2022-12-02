Cloud, spatial computing and simulation among technologies in 2023: Amazon CTO

Cloud ranks among the top advancements for 2023 and beyond, while spatial computing and simulation among others should also have their place, according to a top official at AWS.

“Cloud technologies will redefine sports as we know them. Like music and video, sports will become data streams that we can analyse. The insights that these will unlock in the coming years will transform the entire sports industry and redefine what it means to play—and experience—every game,” Werner Vogels, vice president and chief technology officer at Amazon said.

“In the coming years, every facet of every sport will undergo a digital transformation, and this will happen at every level of play, from youth basketball to professional cricket,” Vogels said in his keynote address at the re:Invent 2022.

re:Invent is the annual event of AWS, e-commerce giant Amazon’s cloud computing subsidiary.

The digital twins – spatial computing and simulation – have been slowly maturing for years, but the everyday impact has been limited. This is quickly changing and in 2023, the cloud will make these technologies more accessible, in turn enabling a new class of use cases that will be unbound by physical constraints.

Simulations are used to build better race cars, predict weather and model the stock market. While the problems that simulations can solve are significant, the difficulty of building and running simulations is a barrier for everyday use cases, he added.

A surge of innovation in smart energy is also in the offing.

“We are in the midst of another energy crisis. Rising costs and reliable access to energy are global problems—they impact everyone. While this isn’t the first time that we have faced an energy crisis, there are several maturing technologies that are beginning to converge, and together, they will enable us to address this like never before,” Vogels said.

“In 2023, we will see rapid development on a global scale that improves the way we produce, store and consume energy,” he added.

Another emerging trend would be a change in supply chain transformation. The adoption of technologies such as computer vision and deep learning will propel the supply chain forward.

Driverless fleets, autonomous warehouse management, and simulation are just a few of the optimisations that will lead to a new era in smart logistics and global supply chain, Vogels said.