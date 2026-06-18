Is AI going to be a key aspect in shaping geopolitics? The answer seems affirmative.

Over the past weekend, the US government directed Anthropic to restrict foreign nationals from accessing its latest and cutting-edge AI models – Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5. While the reasons behind the restrictions were credited to ‘national security concerns’ that could harm the US population, the industry saw the ‘export control’ directive as the US flexing its powers to retain the advantages of its locally created AI model for domestic applications.

Think about the ‘export control’ narrative for a second – AI is now considered to be of the same strategic status as nuclear, aerospace, and defence technologies. This means that anybody working on an AI project now needs a security clearance from the government to carry on with their work.

Does this mean that most of Anthropic’s foreign talent can’t access the very project they have been working on for years? Will an Anthropic employee’s corporate title be overridden by their citizenship?

While Anthropic hasn’t commented on internal access to its frontier models to foreign national employees, we decided to take a look at some of the top foreign talents working at Anthropic, who could possibly find themselves restricted from accessing the Claude Mythos 5 and Fable 5 projects.

Anthropic’s Indian origin talent: Who could face restrictions

While going through Anthropic’s top-spec management, we found two prominent C-suite leaders of Indian origin finding themselves facing the nation-based restriction rule.

1. Rahul Patil — Chief Technology Officer

Considered to be an infrastructure veteran, Patil is a product of Bengaluru’s tech ecosystem. Before stepping into Anthropic, he served as the CTO of Stripe and held crucial cloud infrastructure leadership roles at Microsoft, AWS, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

As Chief Technology Officer, Patil oversees the entire engineering organisation. His domain covers product deployment, compute allocation, infrastructure, inference, data science, and security. Patil actively looks after scaling Anthropic’s systems to handle explosive global enterprise demand. However, under the new US directive, his Indian passport could deter his access to the company’s most advanced frontier models.

2. Krishna Rao — Chief Financial Officer

As the CFO, Krishna Rao commands the financial wheel of the company, managing Anthropic’s high-stakes, multi-billion-dollar fundraising rounds and driving its global corporate expansion. Armed with an elite pedigree spanning Harvard Economics and a JD from Yale Law School, Rao’s corporate history includes management consulting at Bain & Company, private equity investing at Blackstone, and a senior operational role at Airbnb, where he helped steer their massive $3.7 billion IPO.

Hence, at a time when Anthropic needs Rao’s leadership to prepare the company for its public filing while securing funds to get Mythos 5 and Fable 5 all the compute power, the US Government’s restriction might hamper the momentum the company is riding right now.

The other foreign talent restricted by the US

Unfortunately for Anthropic, the passport crackdown isn’t just isolated to Indian nationals. Anthroic’s diverse employee composition has been affected by the export control directives, with some of its star leaders limited by national borders.

Andrej Karpathy

Role: Member of Technical Staff

Nationality: Canada/Slovakia

A legendary figure in AI, Karpathy was a founding member of OpenAI and the former Director of AI at Tesla. Holding an EB-1 visa status, the deep learning pioneer could be barred from accessing the very frontier models he helped to create.

Jan Leike

Role: Alignment Science Co-lead

Nationality: Germany

Previously the leader of OpenAI’s Superalignment team, Leike is one of the world’s foremost researchers on AI safety. His mission is to keep superintelligence safe and hence, oversees safety and alignment protocols. The US restriction will now affect his role within the organisation.

Jack Clark

Role: Co-founder & Head of Policy

Nationality: United Kingdom

Jack Clark is a former Bloomberg tech journalist and OpenAI policy lead – another personality who is restricted from accessing the frontier models. Clark is one of the most influential global voices on AI regulation.

Chris Olah

Role: Co-founder & Lead Interpretability Research

Nationality: Canada

Chris Olah is an alumnus of Google Brain who pioneered the fundamental neural network visualisation techniques used to understand how AI thinks. He, too, might be restricted from accessing the frontier AI model technologies.

Mike Krieger

Role: Chief Product Officer

Nationality: Brazil

Famously known as the co-founder of Instagram, Mike Krieger joined Anthropic to bridge raw research into commercial products. His Brazilian passport could now deter him from serving his role.

Sam McCandlish

Role: Co-founder & Chief Architect

Nationality: United Kingdom

Renowned for his seminal research on AI scaling laws and efficient LLM training methodology, Sam McCandlish suffers the same fate as his foreign coworkers.

Benjamin Mann

Role: Cofounder & Core Infrastructure Lead

Nationality: United Kingdom

Mann is a former OpenAI engineer specialising in building the massive distributed systems required for frontier AI. His British passport could see him unable to access the Fable 5 and Mythos 5 models.