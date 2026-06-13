Anthropic took its latest AI models offline on Saturday after the US government announced export control curbs to prevent usage by foreign nationals. The company has disagreed with the official stance — calling it a “misunderstanding” and voicing hope that it could restore access to the models “as soon as possible.” Indian companies and developers had gained early access to the advanced Claude Fable 5 and Mythos after Project Glasswing was expanded earlier this month.

“Our understanding is that the government believes it has become aware of a method of bypassing, or “jailbreaking” Fable 5…We believe the government should have the ability to block unsafe deployments, as part of a statutory process that is transparent, fair, clear, and grounded in technical facts. This action does not adhere to those principles,” the company said in a statement.

The move comes 10 days after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to establish a framework for the federal government to vet the national security risks of the most advanced AI systems for up to a month before their public release. The order had said participation by AI developers would be voluntary.

‘Anthropic forced to ‘abruptly disable Fable 5 and Mythos 5 for all‘

The company issued a statement on Saturday morning disagreeing with the US government order — noting that authorities “did not provide specific details of its national security concern”.

“The US government, citing national security authorities, has issued an export control directive to suspend all access to Fable 5 and Mythos 5 by any foreign national, whether inside or outside the United States, including foreign national Anthropic employees. The net effect of this order is that we must abruptly disable Fable 5 and Mythos 5 for all our customers to ensure compliance. Access to all other Anthropic models will not be affected,” Anthropic wrote.

India gets access under Project Glasswing

India was granted access to Claude Mythos last week as Anthropic expanded its Project Glasswing to include nearly 200 organisations. Details remain scarce, but Reuters quoted an Anthropic spokesperson to confirm that the expansion includes government entities.

According to an Indian Express report, Government agencies such as the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre, and the Department of Telecommunications’ Digital Intelligence Platform are among the state-owned entities that are understood to have received access.