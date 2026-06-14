Another week, another chapter of mindboggling AI updates! We as a species have slowly yet steadily been handing over a little bit of our lives to a bunch of smart computer algorithms that promise to think and react like humans. However, it is us humans who, in our pursuit of simplifying the world, have made the world of AI more complex. Just look at Anthropic’s weekly log, and it is nothing short of a fable!

Nonetheless, this is the part where we ask you to join us on a short rerun of everything that happened in the week that went by. From Anthropic’s release (and then withholding for a few) of its Mythos class AI models to OpenAI’s grand quest of build an all-in-one AI superapp, to researchers using Codex to simulate a Black Hole! – the AI overdose is real.

And before you wonder, no AI was harmed over the weekend for helping write this. Instead, there was a human who wanted to just gossip over everything AI this week.

Let’s start with a fable that could set the narrative for the week ahead.

Anthropic’s fable that turned into a Myth (forcibly)

To be honest, we aren’t blaming Anthropic for sad development. Poor Dario and the team were eager to oversee a safe release of their most powerful AI model into the hands of its wide consumer base worldwide. It was Uncle Trump who told the rest of the world, including us Indians – “Our best AI stays with us”!

Anthropic is presently all apologetic to non-US customers for withholding access to Mythos 5 and Fable 5. However, for the brief few days the world had with it, Claude Fable 5 flaunted what it can do – people managed to clone complex video games and create better versions of vibe coding platforms! All by simply typing – “hey Claude, build me this, make it work like that”. And note that this was the watered-down Fable 5 – the fully beefed-up Mythos 5 was limited only to enterprise customers. And Indian government had gained access too.

We hope the US sits down with Anthropic and figures out its export policy for AI quickly, because the rest of the world can’t wait to build things.

Speaking of building things…

‘Amazon Bezos’ goes Bob The Builder – An AI builder

Not to be outdone in the competition, Jeff Bezos decided that he won’t be doing a chatbot or a vibe coding platform like Dario or Sam. Not at all. Instead, he is going to put AI into the hands of engineers and make it capable of building things.

With his new startup Prometheus securing millions of dollars in funding, Bezos wants to train its AI in the factories, learning alongside humans that sweat and toil, all so that his precious computer algorithms can engineer things – airplanes, space stuff, microchips, cars and anything that requires building. Fret not, as Bezos assures that his ‘builder AI’ won’t be eating away your jobs anytime soon. It’s only going to assist.

We take your word Jeff.

Uncle Sam wants to build too – a SuperApp

There is an old saying in traditional product management – if you try to be everything to everyone, you end up being nothing to nobody. Unless, of course, you are WeChat in China, where an entire country runs on a single app that handles everything – from your morning coffee to your taxes. Uncle Sam wants to pull of something similar.

ALSO READ Jeff Bezos returns from retirement to build an Artificial General Engineer – Prometheus

Hence, OpenAI is reportedly building a “SuperApp” — a singular, all-consuming interface meant to manage your emails, your searches, your scheduling, and all the stuff you don’t want to deal with on weekends. To make this happen, Sam Altman did the most corporate thing – they are moving to acquire Ona, a slick mobile-and-data interface play designed to bridge the gap between complex backend intelligence and actual human muscle memory.

In car terms, Altman doesn’t want OpenAI to just be the engine under the bonnet of your digital life. He wants to be the steering wheel, the dashboard, the windshield, and the toll booth. Everything.

Tim Apple won’t let him have it easy

Standing in his way, however, is the quiet yet heavy bitten Apple from Cupertino, which was happy to showcase what it could do with AI. With Sundar Pichai’s Gemini models on his side, Tim Cook is taking his second push for AI seriously. He turned Siri into – wait for it – Siri AI. The good-old-robotic Siri can now now more than just set up morning alarms you miss – it is the base of the iOS 27 operating system. It’s gone agentic in the way it handles everything. From tweaking your awkward selfies to help you copy stuff from an email directly into something, and more boring stuff, Siri AI can take care of everything.

Tim Apple made Uncle Sam’s life just a tad tougher!

Cosmic chaos and courtroom realities

There is a sublime, almost comical, absurdity to what we are using our most advanced computational systems for.

On the one hand, ChatGPT Codex is currently out there simulating black holes. It is genuinely breathtaking that a system built on internet text can accurately model the event horizon — the literal point of no return where gravity becomes so intense that time and space collapse in on themselves. We are using billions of parameters to peer into the deepest, darkest mysteries of the cosmos.

Yet, back on Earth, the event horizon is a lot less glamorous and far more litigious. A German court has found Google legally liable for the fake and defamatory answers generated by its AI Search Overviews. It turns out that ‘hallucination’ is just a clever Silicon Valley word for what European judges call “making stuff up.” If your AI tells you to put glue on their pizza or falsely accuse a local business owner of a financial crime, the AI company can’t just throw up its hands and blame the algorithms. Since its Germany, order must be maintained, even by algorithms.

What happens to the rest of the world then? Will AI be falling into the legal black hole elsewhere?

India chills like Nathu La

While the world is scrambling with ambitions and policies, India, this week, was busy focusing on the core tech, building and releasing its own AI server. Zoho, the poster child of bootstrapped Indian SaaS, has deployed its new AI infrastructure, beautifully named the Nathu La server.

For the uninitiated, Nathu La is a mountain pass in the Himalayas, connecting Sikkim with Tibet. It is high, it is freezing, and it is intensely strategic. A haven for motorcyclists.

Apologies for deviating, like the Western AI firms. As they say, the ‘Cloud’ is an ethereal and borderless playground floating above reality. Zoho, however, reminds us that data is deeply physical. It requires geography, immense cooling, and political sovereignty. Naming an AI-ready server after a Himalayan border outpost is a magnificent geopolitical flex by “Aatmanirbhar” promoting Sridhar Vembu – it tells the world that the future of Indian AI isn’t going to be run entirely from an air-conditioned room in Palo Alto. If the US can block access to advanced AI, India can build its infrastructure locally. All we need is for Sarvam and other domestic AI players to do their magic and build an Indian AI.

Conclusion

And that’s where we wrap up this week’s coverage; otherwise, we might make you hallucinate with more unnecessary stuff. Don’t worry, we will be back next week with our commentary-laced coverage of everything that will happen in AI world in the week ahead of us.

Namaste.