Claude Fable 5 remains inaccessible to Indians as the US-imposed export restrictions are yet to go away. Before that happened, Fable 5 showed a glimpse of its mighty capabilities, letting users go wild with complex creations with absolute ease.

Note that Fable 5 was just a restricted version of Mythos – the model hailed as dangerous for civilians due to its capabilities.

The developer community is turning towards alternatives that are as capable and powerful on synthetic benchmarks. Most of these open-weight alternatives deliver comparable, or even superior performance on practical benchmarks like SWE-Bench, LiveCodeBench, and Design Arena.

Hence, we went on the internet and rounded up five models that stand out. These are available for download, can be run locally, have permissive licenses, and produce strong results. Without further ado, let’s begin

GLM-5.2

Made by: Zhipu AI

This model is best suited for design-sensitive coding and engineering workloads. GLM-5.2 grabbed the top spot on Design Arena’s coding leaderboard with an Elo score of 1360, surpassing Claude Fable 5 in scoring. Its API is also far cheaper than Fable 5, but the real advantage comes in local usage for privacy and unlimited use.

While the license is held by MIT, GLM-5.2 is available in quantised versions. It can be run on high-end consumer-grade GPUs or via efficient inference engines.

ALSO READ Meet David Ha – The Wall Street trader who put Japan back on the AI map

DeepSeek V4 Pro

Made by: DeepSeek AI

This model is for those seeking pure coding dominance and value. DeepSeek V4-Pro leads LiveCodeBench (93.5) and Codeforces (3206 rating), outperforming many closed frontier models. It achieves 80.6% on SWE-Bench Verified while offering a massive 1M context window.

DeepSeek is also priced competitively, with token costs down being at a lowly $0.435/$0.87 per million tokens. As far as licensing is concerned, DeepSeek is open source and its quantized versions can be run locally while excelling in efficiency.

Hence, if you care for competitive programming, work with large-scale codebases, and cost-conscious local setups, DeepSeek V4 Pro is one of the cheapest serious options in the AI space that delivers frontier-level coding.

Kimi K2.7-Code

Made by: Moonshot AI

Kimi K2.7-Code is best suited for agentic tool use and MCP-heavy workflows. The model leads in MCP (multi-step control/process) tool-use benchmarks (76.0 on MCP Atlas, 81.1 on MCP Mark Verified) and reduces thinking-token usage by ~30% compared to prior versions. It’s a 1T-parameter model with 32B active parameters and 256K context.

Hence, if your setup involves tool calling, browser agents, or complex multi-step processes, this model’s optimisation for efficiency in thinking makes it great for local agent deployments.

Qwen 3.5 397B

Made by: Alibaba

Qwen 3.5 397B is best suited for instruction following, multilingual, and accessible hardware options. The full model scores 76.4 on SWE-Bench Verified and 76.5 on IFBench (beating GPT-5.2 and significantly outperforming Claude scores in some instruction tasks). The smaller 27B dense version ties with GPT-5 mini at 72.4 on SWE-Bench, which is impressive for a model running on consumer hardware.

With an Apache 2.0 license, the model supports 201 languages. The 27B variant can be run on single high-end GPUs or Macs with sufficient RAM. Go for this if you need a model for global teams, long documents, and local development, where there’s no need for full frontier-scale capabilities.

MiniMax M3

Made by: MiniMax Inc.

Best suited for native multimodality and long-context frontier coding, MiniMax M3 combines strong coding, which is claimed to be 59.0% on SWE-Bench Pro – the highest reported for open weights at release. It also allows up to 1M context, and native multimodal capabilities (vision, potentially more). The weights were released mid-June 2026.

The model is best suited for Long-context agent work involving images, coding and documents. It also remains great for creating multimodal agents.

Note that Claude Fable 5 remains a highly powerful model, with synthetic benchmark scores still putting it at a higher ~80% compared to the usual ~59-62% on SWE-Bench Pro evals. Hence, for sheer performance figures, Fable 5 maintains the lead.

On the contrary, these open models win on specific leaderboards, cost almost nothing for local runs, and offer privacy and customisation. Hence, you need to choose what works for you in the best way possible.