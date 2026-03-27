Anthropic has just published a report that mentions that people who stand to lose the most from AI disruption are currently also its biggest beneficiaries. In its latest Economic Index report, which studied Claude usage in February 2026, Anthropic found that more experienced users engage with the AI more collaboratively, bring more complex tasks to it, and achieve greater success, a pattern the company attributes to learning-by-doing: the longer you use the tool, the better you get at harnessing it.

Additionally, the report thoroughly analyzed the usage patterns of Claude in India. Below is everything you need to know from the report.

Skilled users are getting more advanced

The report shows that people who already have experience with technology are using AI more effectively. They give better instructions, use AI for complex tasks, and improve the results they get.

Over time, this helps them become even better at using AI. This creates a cycle where skilled workers keep improving faster than others. Many of these users work in fields like coding and tech, where AI tools are especially useful.

Interestingly, these same jobs are also the ones most likely to be affected by AI in the future. But for now, skilled workers are benefiting the most from it.

How are people in India using AI?

India’s usage of Anthropic AI shows a slightly different pattern. Even though fewer people use Claude compared to other countries, those who do are using it in very practical ways. The report mentions what people are using Claude most for:

-Create marketing content, advertising campaigns, and SEO materials with platform optimization (3.0%).

-Debug, fix, and refactor code across multiple languages and systems (2.5%)

-Develop comprehensive business strategy documents and corporate planning materials (2.4%)

-Help with programming, software development, and coding across multiple languages (2.4%)

-Create and optimize social media content and marketing strategies (2.4%)

-Create educational materials and explain concepts across academic subjects (2.2%)

Apart from this, many Indian users rely on AI for coding, web development, making resumes, and preparing for job applications. Instead of using AI casually, they are using it to improve their careers and skills.

This shows that people in India are focusing on using AI as a tool for growth and better job opportunities.

Growing skills gap

The main concern from the report is that AI could increase the gap between workers. People who know how to use AI well will move ahead faster, while others may struggle to keep up.

This doesn’t always mean AI will replace jobs directly. Instead, it means that workers who use AI effectively will outperform those who don’t.

The solution, experts say, is simple but important: more people need to learn how to use AI. Training and education will be key to making sure everyone benefits from this technology, not just a few.