Cisco advances hybrid work with new solutions

Hybrid work is both different and harder than how we worked before. Regardless of job function—frontline worker, knowledge worker, IT admin or contact centre agent—people expect and deserve an amazing experience no matter where or how they work,” says Jeetu Patel, executive VP and GM, Cisco Security and Collaboration, as the American tech firm announced major updates to its Webex Suite, a new collaboration device and new partnerships to enable flexible workstyles.

As per Cisco officials, 98% of meetings will have remote video attendees. Yet only 11% of meeting rooms are video enabled (Frost & Sullivan State of the Global Video Conferencing Devices Market, October 2022). Both home offices and office spaces require video devices to help people collaborate and feel their best. And with a 2022 survey finding that 85% of customers use more than one meeting platform, it’s critical those video devices provide seamless interoperability with the platforms colleagues and customers use.

Cisco is partnering with Microsoft, enabling the Microsoft Teams Rooms experience on Cisco’s collaboration devices wherever people work. Customers and IT teams benefit from the inclusive and manageable set of devices with Cisco, along with the flexibility to choose their collaboration experience.

The new collaboration device is Cisco Room Kit EQ that is designed for large workspaces. Powered by the Cisco Codec EQ, an AI-based computing appliance, the Room Kit EQ enables true-to-life meeting experiences, bringing seamless integration to video-enable and transform large spaces for inclusive hybrid work.

Cisco is offering a repeatable Hybrid Workspace Design Guide to help customers design next-generation hybrid workspaces. It encompasses Cisco’s Smart Building Solutions, collaboration, networking, security technology and more.

Innovations in the Webex Suite include a new Webex Whiteboard app wherein, users benefit from a easy-to-use whiteboarding experience regardless of where they are working. Anyone can start or join a whiteboard and work together from a browser, the Webex App, or a Cisco device.

To give people time back and free them from endless meetings, Cisco introduced its asynchronous video offering Vidcast, part of the Webex Suite, last year.

Vidcast, now generally available, has since saved 47 million meeting minutes and over 40 new innovations make the experience even more powerful. Among the new features will be a new AI-powered editing capability that drastically reduces the time it takes to create polished content.