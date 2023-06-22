Chromebooks with “X factor” reportedly in the works as Google looks to give platform big shot in the arm

With the latest improvements made by Google in its line of Chromebooks, we might experience more than “just a Chromebook” now. The upcoming lineup of laptops and tablets under the “Chromebook X” program promises to deliver high-quality devices. There are many individuals debating which Chromebook to purchase, and the answer is likely to be “almost any of them.” The most fundamental requirements for a computer are constantly met by ChromeOS devices, including a fully functional web browser, file management, and access to office productivity tools.

However, Chromebooks can now do so much more than they were able to five years ago. Chromebooks now have access to potent productivity tools and video editing suites like LumaFusion thanks to Android app support. Additionally, Chromebooks may be used to run complete Linux desktop applications, such as your favourite Steam games, as well as audio workstations like Audacity and developer tools like Android Studio.

Of course, most of that needs more advanced hardware to function properly. For gaming, ChromeOS only permits the installation of Steam on a small number of the most recent mid-range and high-end Chromebooks. Currently, the user needs to understand just enough technical lingo to distinguish between a premium or mid-range consumer Chromebook and a cheap, student-focused one if they want to take full advantage of what ChromeOS has to offer. However, what if we told you that there was a simple way to ensure that your next Chromebook would provide you with a fantastic experience without having to become an expert on processors and specifications?

Chromebook X

According to a report by 9To5Google, the tech giant is working towards branding the above-average devices from different Chromebook makers. However, the report suggests that it is unlikely that Google will be making its own Chromebook X. Reports are of the opinion that this move makes the company look tawdry because it has been quite a while since the company has released a Pixelbook.

There will be a mark for the Chromebook X, which may or may not alter before launch, somewhere on the body of a laptop or tablet. This symbol may be as straightforward as an “X” next to the standard “Chromebook” logo. In addition, a unique boot screen should be used instead of the current “ChromeOS” logo that is displayed on all devices.

Besides adding the unique X that will differentiate the Chromebook X from other devices, it reportedly stands to get an addition of a certain amount of RAM, a better-quality camera, and a higher-end display.

Processor of Chromebook X

What’s more, Google is planning to make Chromebook X models based on four types of processors, from Intel and AMD. The processors include AMD Zen 2+ (Skyrim), AMD Zen 3 (Guybrush), and Intel Core 12th Gen (Brya and Nissa).

The name “Nissa,” which stands for Intel’s N-series CPUs, is the most notable inclusion here. Instead of premium or high-performance models, these are often found in sub-$400 gadgets. In light of this, reports suggest that Google and its partners want Chromebook X to stand for high-quality products in the $350-500 price range that many consumers are looking for. With the Lenovo Flex 3i, Acer Chromebook Spin 514, and Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2, the market today is already extremely crowded.

Moreover, there are a line of products that are available today that may qualify for the position of Chromebook X. Further, the tech company is working towards upgrading the “legacy models” in the near future. However, there is no clarification on which model will receive the upgrade.

Features of the Chromebook X

To mark the difference between Chromebook X and other low-end Chromebooks, Google is prepping an entire set of new features.

Video conferencing is one of the main features of the Chromebook X, and Google is setting up a high-quality camera for the same. In addition to this hardware, Google is offering special capabilities like “voice isolation,” “built-in portrait blur,” and “Live Caption.” Live captions will be able to add subtitles to video calls.

The “Time of Day” wallpapers and screen savers that ChromeOS was preparing earlier this year were designed to change appearance throughout the day, especially to coincide with sunrise and sunset. According to reports, these will only be available on Chromebook X gadgets. Further, Google is prepping a new system called “feature management.” This feature will not allow users to forcibly enable the wallpapers and will ensure that these wallpapers are exclusively available on Chromebook X.

Other exclusive features that will be available on Chromebook X include support for up to 16 virtual desks, “Pinned” (available offline) files from Google Drive, and a revamped retail demo mode. All of these elements work together to guarantee that, if you purchase a Chromebook X, you’ll receive an experience that showcases some of the finest that Google and its partners have to offer. It will be a lot simpler to understand that you’re purchasing more than “just a Chromebook.”

Arrival of the Chromebook X

According to 9To5Google, Chromebook X will make its appearance only when a device is running on ChromeOS version 115 or newer. The report further suggests that this version is already under beta testing and should be available by the coming month. Furthermore, the report notes that Chromebook X devices should be available by the end of the year, as per an anonymous source.