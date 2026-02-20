At the India AI Impact summit, a Chinese robot dog has grabbed maximum attention, which is currently no longer on display after a major fiasco. The robot dog was taken off the Galgotias University stall at the summit, reports Hindustan Times.

Additionally, Galgotias University has been asked to vacate its stall at the AI Summit Expo immediately, government sources said on Wednesday, according to a Hindu report. The controversy began after the university faced backlash for displaying a China-made robot dog.

What is the UNITREE Robodog?

Interestingly, the robodog being displayed by Galgotias University as an in-house developed robot dog turned out to be actually a Chinese-made Unitree Go2 and not an in-house innovation. In fact, the Unitree Go2 is a commercially available, mass-produced robodog that can be bought easily for around $2,800 (Rs 2.3 lakh).

University clarification after backlash

Galgotias University said it had never claimed to have manufactured the robodog and that it was acquired to give students hands-on exposure to advanced technologies.

“Galgotias has not built this robodog, nor have we claimed to do so,” the university said in its statement. “What we are building are minds that will soon design, engineer, and manufacture such technologies here in Bharat.”

The university added that it regularly brings cutting-edge technologies from countries such as China, Singapore and the US for student learning. It described the Unitree robodog as “a classroom in motion” being used for experimentation and skill-building.

University Clarification gets fact-checked!

However, the university’s clarification itself was challenged by an X community note. It claimed the university’s assertion that it never presented the robot as its own was incorrect. The community note said the robot was explicitly described as developed by the university during their presentation at the AI Summit.

Even a China-linked X account posted the claim by the university. “An Indian university presents the Chinese robot Unitree Go2 as its own innovation at the AI Summit in Delhi,” the post read.

Professor’s Neha Singh response

“The controversy happened because things may not have been expressed clearly. I take accountability that perhaps I did not communicate it properly, as it was done with a lot of energy and enthusiasm and very quickly, so I may not have come across as eloquently as I usually do. Also, the intent may not have been properly understood,” she said.

VIDEO | Delhi: Professor Neha Singh of Galgotias University responds to reports of the university being asked to vacate its stall at the AI Summit Expo, says, “The controversy happened because things may not have been expressed clearly. I take accountability that perhaps I did… pic.twitter.com/z5lOIzmDz1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 18, 2026

“One important point is regarding the robot dog—we cannot claim that we manufactured it. I have told everyone that we introduced it to our students to inspire them to create something better on their own. Our university contributes to building future leaders by providing cutting-edge technologies in the field of AI, and it will continue to do so,” she added.