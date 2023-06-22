scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

China-linked hacking group named Flea tied to attacks on foreign ministries

Flea used a new “backdoor,” or a means of accessing a computer system that bypasses security mechanisms, to conduct the attacks

Written by Bloomberg
China-Linked Hacking Group Tied to Attacks on Foreign Ministries
The hacking group, also known as APT15 and Nickel, focused on foreign affairs ministries in the Americas, but also targeted a government finance department and a corporation that sells products in Central and South America l Image from Reuters

A suspected Chinese hacking group known as “Flea” was behind a recent campaign of attacks on foreign ministries, according to research published on Wednesday.

The hacking group, also known as APT15 and Nickel, focused on foreign affairs ministries in the Americas, but also targeted a government finance department and a corporation that sells products in Central and South America, according to researchers at Symantec, part of Broadcom Inc. Symantec didn’t identify the ministries that were hit.

ALSO READ l Cybercrime alert: How this Mumbai based IT professional lost almost 2 lakhs in courier related fraud

Also Read

Flea used a new “backdoor,” or a means of accessing a computer system that bypasses security mechanisms, to conduct the attacks, according to Symantec. The group has allegedly used other backdoors in prior attacks.

A representative for the Chinese embassy in Washington didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Flea has been in operation since at least 2004 and in recent years has primarily focused on attacks against government organizations, diplomatic entities and non-governmental targets in order to gain persistent access for intelligence gathering, according to Symantec. 

In December 2021, Microsoft Corp. obtained a court order allowing the company to seize websites that it said Flea was using to attack organizations in the US and 28 other countries. Last year, the cybersecurity firm Lookout Inc. linked Flea to a campaign targeting Uyghur-language websites and social media. 

Symantec didn’t tie Flea to China or any other nation. However, Microsoft described it as a China-based hacking group, and the cybersecurity firm Mandiant, now part of Google Cloud, says the group is likely associated with China.

ALSO READ l Amazon duped millions of consumers to subscribe to Prime without consent: US FTC

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 22-06-2023 at 14:32 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS