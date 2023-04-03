ChatGPT’s superpower helps users find unclaimed money, here’s what happened

In today’s fast-paced world, it’s easy to lose track of our financial affairs. From forgotten bank accounts to unclaimed insurance policies, there’s a good chance that some of us have unclaimed money just sitting out there waiting to be claimed. However, with the help of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, there’s a chance you can recover your lost funds with ease. Joshua Browder, the CEO of DoNotPay, witnessed superpowers of ChatGPT when it helped him claim his sitting money worth USD 210 (Rs 17,285).

Joshua shared his experience of recovering USD 210 using ChatGPT’S browsing extension. Browder asked the new ChatGPT browsing extension to find him some money. Within a minute, he had $210 on the way to his bank account from the California Government.

The chatbot came up with several ideas to help Browder find some money. It first came up with the idea to visit the California State controller’s government website. This website holds unclaimed refunds from companies that can’t contact the person due to various reasons. The chatbot step by step guided Browder on how to regain his unclaimed fund.

“I followed the instructions and, sure enough, $209.67 was waiting for me, one minute later,” he wrote in his tweet thread describing the experience.

I asked the new ChatGPT browsing extension to find me some money. Within a minute, I had $210 on the way to my bank account from the California Government. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/mxfd8yOHAP — Joshua Browder (@jbrowder1) April 2, 2023

Browder also highlighted that the only thing stopping the AI to access the unclaimed fund directly on his behalf was a captcha in the website.

“Companies will never build these integrations directly, because it loses them money. Comcast isn’t going to let you cancel with a ChatGPT plugin,” he wrote.

While we don’t say or suggest that everyone can be as lucky as Browder and have money coming to them magically but there’s no denying that as an AI language model with access to vast amounts of information, ChatGPT can help one find and recover their unclaimed money.