ChatGPT will take your job? Microsoft survey reveals employees actually want their organisation to use more AI tools

Ever since ChatGPT craze hit the internet, there are concerns that AI automation tools like it might render many employees jobless in the days to come. But in the real world, it seems many employees would much rather that their organisation use more AI tools so that they can spend their time and energy doing work that matters. The findings come via a Microsoft survey that sought to find if employees were satisfied and empowered by existing tools their organisation was offering or they wanted their company to invest in new-age AI tools.

From a sample set of 2,700 employees and 1,800 business decision makers (BDMs) surveyed across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Japan, nearly 9 in 10 – that is about 85 percent— of respondents said they wanted more automation capabilities to be embedded with collaborative tools that they were already using. It was found that nearly 30% percent of employees surveyed were not leveraging automation and of those that did, about 89 percent felt more fulfilled as they could concentrate on bigger, more important tasks.

The Microsoft survey also suggests 54 percent of respondents felt that AI was actually helping them get better at problem-solving while also opening up opportunities to work more seamlessly with other teams inside their company.

ChatGPT advancements have left the whole world talking about AI. The use case and how OpenAI’s chatbot is able to deliver on them efficiently and quickly has left even giants like Google nervous. At the same time, it has left many people anxious about their jobs. Only recently, there were reports that OpenAI is training its AI to learn basic coding with the help of an army of contractors, a move that could have far-reaching impact on the software engineering industry.

The survey done by Microsoft emphasises on the good side of AI and how it could be a great enabler for certain tasks in the future. Though you must also know that Microsoft has made investment commitment worth millions of dollars in OpenAI and is planning to integrate ChatGPT tech inside its products.