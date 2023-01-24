ChatGPT: What Gautam Adani has to say about Internet’s new viral sensation

The tech industry is rapidly embracing ChatGPT- a state-of-the-art language generation model that is capable of understanding and generating human-like text, making it a valuable tool for a wide range of applications, including language translation, text summarisation, and conversation generation.

The rising popularity of this chatbot is giving sleepless nights to many technology giants including Google that few days back released a “Code Red” for it. Almost everyone is talking about the AI language model including the chairman and founder of Adan Groups- Gautam Adani. In his recent LinkedIn post, which he wrote following the conclusion of World Economic Forum (WEF)2023, Adani expressed his admiration for ChatGPT and admitted being addicted to it since he started using it.

Calling it the buzzword at this year’s WEF 2023, Adani said that the release of ChatGPT is a “transformational moment in the democratization of AI given its astounding capabilities as well as comical failures.” He also added that “there can be no doubt that generative AI will have massive ramifications.”

ChatGPT, a large language model developed by Open AI has sparked a debate amongst tech experts. One of the primary concerns surrounding this technology is the impact of ChatGPT on job displacement. Another point of concern is the biased use of data that can be used to train the model.

Adani in his post said that the generative AI will have massive ramifications and it poses the same threats as the silicon chips.

Here is the full text of what Adani said about ChatGPT in his LinkedIn post:

Chatting up AI

Third is all the discussions at the WEF around advancements in AI or, to be more precise, we should call it generative AI. It was the buzzword at this year’s event. The recent release of ChatGPT (I must admit to some addiction since I started using it) is a transformational moment in the democratization of AI given its astounding capabilities as well as comical failures. But there can be no doubt that generative AI will have massive ramifications. Nearly five decades ago, the pioneering of chip design and large-scale chip production put the US ahead of rest of the world and led to the rise of many partner countries and tech behemoths like Intel, Qualcomm, TSMC, etc. It also paved the way for precision and guided weapons used in modern warfare with more chips mounted than ever before. Generative AI holds the same potential and dangers, and the race is already on, with China outnumbering the US in the number of most-cited scientific papers on AI. In fact, Chinese researchers in 2021 published twice as many academic papers on AI as their American counterparts. This is a race that will quickly get as complex and as entangled as the ongoing silicon chip war.