ChatGPT versus ChatGPT Pro: What’s different, top features compared and everything else you need to know

OpenAI, maker of popular language model ChatGPT, is said to launch a new premium version of the chatbot named ChatGPT Pro. It is an advanced version of OpenAI’s previous product, ChatGPT, which was released in 2022. It is a generative language model that has been trained on a massive amount of text data from the internet, allowing it to generate human-like responses to a wide range of questions and prompts.

According to a LinkedIn post from Linas Beliūnas (first spotted by Interesting Engineering), OpenAI has started rolling out the premium version of ChatGPT. It is said to come with few advantages over the standard version like users will see no downtime, faster response speed and priority access to new features.

Earlier this month, ChatGPT expressed its intention to launch a paid version of ChatGPT. “We’re starting to think about how to monetize ChatGPT (early thinking, nothing official to share yet). Our goal is to continue improving and maintaining the service, and monetization is one way we’re considering to ensure its long-term viability. We’re interested in chatting with some folks for ~15 min to get some early feedback. If you’re interested in chatting, please fill out this form (takes ~10 min to fill out),” the company wrote in its official blog post.

What is ChatGPT Pro?

ChatGPT is an advanced version of the standard ChatGPT. Currently, OpenAI incurs significant expenses in maintaining ChatGPT, but it hasn’t generated any revenue. ChatGPT Pro will offer an opportunity for the company to recoup some of the investment they have made in ChatGPT.

ChatGPT is a chatbot developed by OpenAI and backed by Microsoft. It is an AI chatbot that can conduct more “human-like” conversations over complex topics and across various topics.

Price of ChatGPT Pro

Theirs is no official information on this but it ChatGPT Pro will most likely be a monthly subscription. The premium chatbot is expected to cost $42 in the US, and estimated to be around Rs 3,500 in India. The company also plans to offer quarterly and annual subscription options in the future.

Top features of ChatGPT Pro

The ChatGPT premium version will offer improved features, such as no blackout periods, quicker responses without slowing, and the ability to send unlimited messages, double the daily limit of the regular version.

When will ChatGPT Pro be available to all?

There’s no information on when will ChatGPT Pro be available to all. It is said to be available for only select users currently. While the standard version is available for all, the Pro version will be accessed only by those who pay for it.