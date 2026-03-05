OpenAI is facing strong criticism after reports revealed that it has signed a deal with the US Department of Defense (DoD). The agreement has upset many users and even some people inside the company. What was meant to be a business decision has now turned into a debate about ethics, trust and the role of artificial intelligence in the military.

OpenAI scientist questions the deal

The controversy grew when an OpenAI research scientist Aiden McLaughlin publicly criticised the partnership. He said the deal was “not worth it” and admitted that discussions inside the company had been intense. His comments suggested that not everyone at OpenAI agrees with working with the US military.

On X, McLaughlin shared a post, giving a rather clear cut view on OpenAI’s deal with the US Department of Defense. He wrote, “I personally don’t think this deal was worth it.” In a follow-up post, he said internally, the volume and thoughtfulness of discussion around the deal have been “overwhelming” and that he was proud to work for a company where people could speak their mind.

The public disagreement also is unusual for the company. It shows that the decision has created serious concerns internally.

Users cancel ChatGPT in protest

The reaction outside the company has been even stronger. Many users have started cancelling their ChatGPT subscriptions and uninstalling the app. According to reports, uninstall numbers rose 295 percent after news of the military deal became public.

On social media, users said they were worried that OpenAI’s technology could be used for warfare or surveillance. As a result, some people have switched to rival AI platforms like Claude. The protest has even led to online campaigns calling for users to boycott ChatGPT.

OpenAI responds to criticism

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman later responded to the backlash. He admitted that the announcement may not have been handled well and said the company could have communicated better. He also tried to calm fears by saying that OpenAI’s tools would not be used for mass surveillance or autonomous weapons.

The company has stressed that there are limits on how its AI systems can be used under the agreement.

Question about AI ethics

This controversy has raised a bigger question for the tech industry: should AI companies work with military organisations? While such partnerships can bring funding and influence, they also raise ethical concerns.

For OpenAI, the issue is about more than just one contract. It is about trust. The coming weeks will show whether users are willing to forgive the company or whether this moment will leave a lasting impact on its reputation.