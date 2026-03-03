OpenAI, the company behind one of the most widely used AI models, ChatGPT, is facing backlash over its partnership with the Department of Defense (DoD). Due to this new partnership between OpenAI and the Department of Defense, American users are now switching over to other AI models like Anthropic’s Claude. Additionally, fresh data shows a sharp increase in the number of users uninstalling the ChatGPT mobile app.

According to a report from market intelligence firm Sensor Tower, US app uninstalls of ChatGPT increased significantly by 295 percent day-over-day. This rapid increase in the ChatGPT mobile app uninstall rates is a major dent to OpenAI’s lead and market share in the US market, since the usual uninstall rate floats at around 9 percent day-over-day.

On the flip side, there is an uptick in the downloads of Anthropic’s AI model Claude’s mobile app. Since Similarweb has reported that Claude’s US downloads over the past week were roughly 20 times higher than in January, it cautioned that not all of that growth can be directly attributed to political controversy.

Why are users switching from ChatGPT to Claude?

The controversy erupted when OpenAI announced its partnership with the Department of Defense or (Department of War). Shortly after the announcement was made, the downloads of the ChatGPT mobile app slowed rapidly. Moreover, this user sentiment was also reflected in user reviews. One-star ratings for ChatGPT surged 775 percent on Saturday and doubled again on Sunday, according to Sensor Tower. Meanwhile, five-star reviews dropped 50 percent over the same period.

Since many critics argue that AI tools designed for general use should not be integrated into military systems, especially when the technology could be used for surveillance, intelligence analysis, or operational planning. Therefore, several people called for a boycott of ChatGPT and urged users to switch to competing platforms. Among the alternatives being promoted most aggressively is Anthropic’s Claude AI, which has positioned itself as a safety-focused competitor in the generative AI space.

How to extract data from ChatGPT?

Since a lot of people are uninstalling the ChatGPT mobile app, it is therefore very pivotal to extract data from the AI model. Below we have mentioned how to do this.

Steps to Export ChatGPT Data

Sign in to your account at chatgpt.com.

Profile Menu: Click on your profile name/icon in the bottom left corner.

Settings: Select “Settings” from the menu.

Data Controls: Go to “Data Controls” and click “Export.”

Confirm: Click “Confirm export” in the popup window.

Download: Check your email for a link to download your data, which expires within 24 hours.

The exported data includes your account info, conversations (HTML and JSON), user data, and any media/images. Moreover, the data is provided in a .zip file, with chat.html allowing you to view your chat history in a browser.

However, there is a limitation that the download link in the email expires after 24 hours. Also for saving individual chats, you can use the “Print to PDF” function in your browser.