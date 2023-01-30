ChatGPT to soon replace software engineers? OpenAI reportedly training AI to code at scale

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI is reportedly training AI to code with help from an “army” of contractors it has taken onboard at multiple locations globally. The job of these independent contractors is to “teach” AI how to write basic code, something that could have far-reaching impact on the software engineering industry in the days to come.

ChatGPT is based on GPT-3.5, a large language model that uses deep learning techniques to give detailed responses and articulate answers to queries. Even though it’s designed purely to facilitate natural conversations, ChatGPT can do a lot more than that, from writing and debugging complex computer programs to writing poetry. But it can’t do all this on its own. It needs human intervention, more precisely guidance and training, both supervised and reinforced, to learn and then do things.

According to a report from Semafor, OpenAI has been on a hiring spree in the last six months, assigning contractors from Latin America and Eastern Europe to create data for its AI tech to learn software engineering tasks, aka coding, in natural language. The report quotes an anonymous software developer from South America who claims to have gone through an unpaid coding test for OpenAI wherein he was asked how he would approach a coding problem and explain the said approach step-by-step in written English instead of simply fixing it.

OpenAI has a technology called Codex that already does some of these things, converting natural language into working code. The tech –also— powers GitHub’s Copilot feature. But if the company’s ongoing ambitions are anything to go by, we could be looking at something much bigger. Whether it becomes part of ChatGPT, the internet’s current viral sensation that has set alarm bells ringing at Google, or Codex 2.0 remains to be seen.

If you’re a software developer and deeply concerned about how things might pan out, the report adds that “there’s still a high likelihood that OpenAI hits major roadblocks in its efforts to automate coding” which is not unusual for AI development. What it can do is give people with little to no coding experience but with a creative knack the tools to build anything and everything from websites to video games simply by talking to AI.