ChatGPT Plus launched in India; Google AI researcher calls it expensive

ChatGPT Plus premium subscription service has officialy been launched in India. The subscription plan includes several benefits, including general access to ChatGPT, even during peak times, faster response rates, and priority access to new features and improvements, OpenAI says.

On Friday, the company announced via Twitter that ChatGPT Plus subscriptions are now available in India, giving users early access to features including GPT-4. The company’s CEO, Sam Altman, also posted a tweet reading, “We love India! Great news! ChatGPT Plus subscriptions are now available in India. Get early access to new features, including GPT-4 today: https://chat.openai.com.”

ChatGPT Plus costs $20 a month, which roughly translates to around Rs 1,650. While the chatbot has garnered a huge fan following in a very short span of time but the pricing could bother some people. A Google researcher named Keerthana Gopalakrishnan has pointed out on Twitter that the chatbot is expensive for India. “$23 is a lot of money in India. A chatbot that costs 1/17th of the median monthly income is kind of expensive,” she wrote.

The launch of ChatGPT Plus subscriptions in India is part of OpenAI’s broader strategy to expand its reach and offer its cutting-edge AI technology to more people around the world. ChatGPT Plus is a paid version of ChatGPT that aims to improve the AI experience for users. ChatGPT Plus has benefits like no blackout windows and faster responses with no throttling. The premium version is also said to deliver as many messages as you want and priority access to new features and improvements.

ChatGPT Plus is available for $20/month, which is roughly Rs 1650. However, one of the Twitter users writes that the actual cost for ChatGPT Plus in India is $23.60, which is around Rs 1,950. OpenAI has said in the past that the company is exploring options for lower-cost plans, business plans, and data packs for wider availability.