ChatGPT Plus: All your questions answered

ChatGPT, the innovation of OpenAI, has taken the world by storm, intriguing users with its advanced language processing capabilities and intuitive conversational abilities.

This AI-powered chatbot has become a household name changing the way people interact with technology. As the demand for ChatGPT’s capabilities surged, so did the need for a more advanced, tailored version that is available at all times and has significant upgrades over the existing one. Enter ChatGPT Plus, the premium iteration of the chatbot that offers access to chatbot even during peak times and several other improvements over the non-paid one.

ChatGPT Plus is a new and paid version of ChatGPT that aims to improve the AI experience for users. In light of this development, there may be many concerns and questions surrounding ChatGPT Plus. In an effort to address some of these questions, we try answering some of the most frequently asked questions around it.

What is ChatGPT Plus?

ChatGPT Plus is a popular language model developed by OpenAI and backed by Microsoft. It is a chatbot trained on dialogues to take part in human-like conversations, give answers to complex topics and more. It is available for all for free.

ChatGPT Plus is a paid version of the AI bot launched as part of efforts to cover up the company’s huge computing costs. Sam Altman, OpenAI’s founder, in the past had said that the company will have to monetise the service at some point due to hefty computing costs.

What are the benefits of ChatGPT Plus?

The company informs that ChatGPT Plus has benefits like no blackout windows and faster responses with no throttling. The premium version is also said deliver as many messages as you want and priority access to new features and improvements.

How much does ChatGPT Plus cost?

ChatGPT Plus will be available for $20/month which is roughly Rs 1650. The company says that it is also exploring options for lower-cost plans, business plans, and data packs for wider availability.

Is the free ChatGPT still there?

Yes, the free version of ChatGPT still exists. The company says that the paid model will help to support free access availability to as many people as possible.

Is ChatGPT Plus available for all?

OpenAI is currently inviting users in small groups, based on capacity and availability. The subscription is gradually rolling out to all users, starting with the United States.

How to sign up for ChatGPT Plus?

Just like ChatGPT, you should have an OpenAI to access ChatGPT Plus. The subscription fee for ChatGPT Plus is non-refundable. You can cancel the subscription anytime you want. To do so, Click “My Account” in the sidebar. Next, click “Manage my subscription” in the pop-up window. You’ll be directed to a Stripe checkout page where need to select “Cancel Plan”.

The company informs that the cancellation comes into effect a day after the next billing date. User can continue using services until then. It is advised to cancel the subscription at least 24 hours before the next billing date to avoid being charged for next billing period.

OpenAI is currently accepting payments only via credit card which means those without credit card cannot get the subscription.