A new viral AI‑assisted photo trend is sweeping Instagram, Facebook and other social platforms, with people using apps like ChatGPT and Google Gemini to create powerful “childhood self” portraits. Honestly, it feels like a mix of warm nostalgia and cutting‑edge AI, rolled into one. This style lets users generate cinematic, studio‑like images where their present‑day self appears to be sitting face‑to‑face with their younger version.

What the trend is about

The trend is about bringing two different moments in time into a single picture. People share a recent photo of themselves along with an old picture, and use AI tools to blend the two into one realistic image where both versions of them stand together.

These visuals often show some kind of connection—like looking into each other’s eyes or a small gesture—so the scene feels more like a cinematic moment than a posed photo. The idea hits home because it turns the passage of time into something you can actually see and feel.

How to create the image

Follow these simple steps:

Pick a clear, well‑lit recent photo of yourself

Choose a childhood picture where your face is clearly visible

Open an AI image‑generation tool (for example, ChatGPT Images or any other image‑creating app)

Type in a detailed description of the scene you want

Generate the image and check the result

Once you like it, save the picture and post it on Instagram with a short caption

Why is this style popular?

This format mixes visual storytelling with easy‑to‑use AI tools. It lets people make content that feels deeply personal without needing advanced editing skills.

The trend also shows how AI is becoming a normal part of everyday social media, as users play around with ideas about identity, memories, and creative digital art.

Example prompt you can use

Emotional studio‑style portrait idea:

“Make a highly realistic photo of me standing next to my younger self, side by side. Use soft, cinematic lighting and a plain background. Place my younger self on the left, smiling, and my current self on the right, looking at the younger version with a calm, thoughtful expression. Give it a high‑quality photographic look. Use an aspect ratio of 4:5.”