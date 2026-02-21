OpenAI wants to kickstart the next phase of the AI race by launching physical products, a project for which the company got ex-Apple design chief Jony Ive. The Sam Altman-led AI firm is preparing to enter the consumer hardware market with an AI-powered smart speaker featuring an integrated camera. The product, which is designed in collaboration with legendary former Apple chief designer Jony Ive, is slated for release in early 2027, with the earliest possible launch in February of that year, according to a new report from The Information.

The project comes from OpenAI’s May 2025 acquisition of Ive’s design firm LoveFrom (previously referred to in some contexts as io Products) for nearly $6.5 billion. Since then, Ive has taken a leading role in hardware design decisions for OpenAI, working closely with CEO Sam Altman. A prototype was already established by November 2025, and the smart speaker is now positioned as the company’s inaugural hardware offering.

OpenAI smart speaker: Advanced features and ambitious vision

The smart speaker will include a camera with Face ID-like facial recognition capabilities, enabling secure features such as voice-activated purchases. It is designed to actively observe users and their environments – detecting items on tables, conversations nearby, or daily routines – to provide proactive, context-aware assistance. The device could learn user habits and suggest helpful actions, such as recommending an early bedtime before an important morning meeting.

In an internal employee meeting, Ive and Altman described the product as pocket-sized (though primarily a home speaker), “peaceful,” and an “active participant” in users’ lives without being intrusive or annoying. They emphasised that it would “make people feel joy” and represent “the coolest piece of technology that the world will have ever seen,” as per Altman. The speaker is expected to retail between $200 and $300.

OpenAI has assembled a strong team drawing heavily from Apple alumni – Evans Hankey leads industrial design, while Tang Tan and Scott Cannon contribute to hardware efforts. Adam Cue (son of former Apple executive Eddy Cue) works on the software side. More than 200 employees are reportedly dedicated to the broader AI hardware initiative.

OpenAI’s hardware ambitions amid a competitive landscape

While the smart speaker leads the lineup, OpenAI is exploring additional devices, including a smart lamp and AI-powered smart glasses. Those projects remain in earlier stages and are targeted for 2028 or later, with potential for cancellation.

The move positions OpenAI against competitors in the AI hardware space, including Meta’s advancements in smart glasses and Apple’s rumoured home hub device (expected in 2026 with camera, speaker, and deep Siri integration for video calls and smart home control).

Despite the excitement, the project has faced internal challenges, including reported tensions over LoveFrom’s secretive processes and iterative design revisions. Privacy concerns around an always-listening and watching device remain a key consideration for consumer adoption.