ChatGPT is getting a paid version for those who don’t want to wait to talk to AI chatbot

ChatGPT is finally going “plus” (not pro as past rumours suggested) giving paying customers first dibs on uninterrupted usage time and faster response times over the existing free version. In simple words, ChatGPT Plus is meant for those who don’t want to wait to talk to the AI chatbot. OpenAI says it has started “piloting” the service kicking things off with the US and eventually it plans to expand ChatGPT Plus to other markets. The service will cost $20 a month which roughly translates to Rs 1,650.

OpenAI notes that ChatGPT Plus will have three key advantages. One will of course be the general access to ChatGPT even during peak times. ChatGPT use has been simply off the charts ever since OpenAI launched the AI chatbot in November 2022 and so long wait times and errors are common. It’s still in beta, just so you know, and the company has been ramping up on features with feedback from users. But even more importantly, it’s working to improve its AI smarts further and end-results have been encouraging. Because everyone seems to be using it, conversations about the demerits of AI like this have also slowly crept up leading OpenAI to launch a free tool to help identify AI-generated content.

The second big highlight of ChatGPT Plus is “faster” response times, OpenAI says, adding that paid service will also give users “priority access to new features and improvements”. Since the latter is an ever-evolving topic, we’ll see how that pans out with regards to exclusive feature set and their relevance to end-users.

We are piloting ChatGPT Plus, a subscription plan that offers faster response times and reliability during peak hours. And of course, the free tier of ChatGPT is still available. https://t.co/2hEBw6h5Se — OpenAI (@OpenAI) February 1, 2023

The $20 ChatGPT Plus appears to be only the start of OpenAI’s monetisation plans. The company is apparently also “actively exploring options for lower-cost plans, business plans, and data packs” though it isn’t sharing more details about any of this just yet.