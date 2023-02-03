ChatGPT, internet’s current viral sensation is coming to Microsoft Teams but it won’t be free to use

Microsoft Teams Premium is now available with advanced features powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT – 3.5 AI language model. The new Teams Premium comes with ChatGPT-based intelligent recap feature that will automatically generate meeting notes, tasks, and personalised highlights. Additionally, it offers branded meetings, customised meeting templates, and security features such as watermarking and limiting who can record for additional protections to keep your discussions private.

“Built on the familiar, all-in-one collaborative experience of Microsoft Teams, Teams Premium brings the latest technologies, including Large Language Models powered by OpenAI’s GPT-3.5, to make meetings more intelligent, personalized, and protected-whether it’s one-on-one, large meetings, virtual appointments, or webinars,” Microsoft writes in its official blog post.

While the new Teams Premium comes with several upgrades for improved and seamless office meetings, intelligent recap can be called as the star addition to the service. It uses the ChatGPT-3.5 language model to automatically generate meeting notes, recommended tasks, and personalised highlights even when you are unavailable for the meetings. This can come handy especially when the meetings are scheduled at odd hours or there’s a time zone difference.

The intelligent recap creates “AI-generated chapters” dividing the meetings into sections so that you can easily choose the content that’s most relevant to you rather than listening to the entire meeting. This is available for PowerPoint Live meeting recordings as well. The Intelligent recap can also generate meeting chapters based on the meeting transcript. The new Teams Premium also gets personalised timeline markers so that you can quickly click and listen to what you missed during the meeting. The personalised timeline markers also include when your name was mentioned and when a screen was shared. The AI-generated automatic notes will help stay more focussed in the meeting rather than making manual notes.

While some of the Team Premium features are already live and out, Microsoft informs that some of these features will be available in the second quarter of 2023.

Microsoft Teams Premium is available for $10 a month. As part of the introductory offer, it is available at a reduced price of $7 a month available till July 1, 2023.