Sam Altman has said that users in India have generated more than one billion images through OpenAI’s ChatGPT Images 2.0 platform since the feature became available earlier this year.

“ChatGPT Images 2.0 loves India. Already more than 1 billion images created there; awesome to see,” Altman said in an X post. The update comes shortly after OpenAI stated that India had become the platform’s largest user market worldwide for image generation activity.

ChatGPT Images 2.0 💚 India.



Already more than 1 billion images created there; awesome to see. — Sam Altman (@sama) May 18, 2026

OpenAI launched ChatGPT Images 2.0 as an upgraded image-generation tool:

Launched in April, ChatGPT Images 2.0 arrived as a more advanced version of the company’s earlier image-creation technology. OpenAI explained at the time that the upgraded system was built to better interpret detailed instructions and create visuals that are more refined, realistic, and useful in everyday scenarios.

Users in India are experimenting with the platform in highly creative ways:

While the company initially showcased the tool through polished demonstrations, users in India have adopted it in far more experimental and imaginative ways. Based on trends observed by OpenAI, people are transforming themselves into animated characters, magazine cover personalities, fantasy-inspired figures, cinematic edits, viral meme templates, and stylised fashion concepts.

OpenAI says the latest system performs far better than older image generators, which often struggled to accurately capture user instructions or artistic styles. The company believes the newer version creates visuals that people can meaningfully use across social media, design projects, and personal content creation.

Better language support and smarter image generation:

Among the major improvements introduced in ChatGPT Images 2.0 is stronger support for non-English languages, including Hindi and Bengali, helping users create more accurate text-based visuals in regional languages.

OpenAI has also integrated advanced reasoning features into the model. According to the company, when users choose the reasoning-enabled option in ChatGPT, the system can gather live information online, produce several image variations from one request, and review its own responses before delivering the final output.