ChatGPT has an answer to all your questions, but can it do “this”?

Have you missed almost all your classes this semester? And are you completely lost about how to navigate through the end-of-semester assignment? Well, it is highly anticipated that the solution to all these problems will be one of the most popular artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots, ChatGPT. But sometimes we may need some tools for a specific task. Maybe you are building your business and want to predict future outcomes or analyse risks and anomalies. Then, what about those times when you have to analyse a huge research paper to be able to answer that one peculiar question? AI has grown so much that for every task related to your school or office, there is some tool that is definitely going to save you a lot of hassle and tears. Here is a list of websites one can go to other than ChatGPT:

CoGram: Cogram uses AI to take notes in virtual meetings, track action items, and automate downstream tasks while keeping your data private and secure. In a meeting, there is no reason to be distracted by writing notes; one has to just focus on understanding the lead, client, or customer. With CoGram, one can track action items, summarise them, create actionable follow-ups, and sync key information to the CRM. Notes and summaries are accurate, professional in style, and well-structured. ComposeAI: Compose AI is a free Chrome extension that helps automate your writing using AI. If you know how Gmail autocompletes emails, Compose.ai is like that. However, it is present everywhere, like Grammarly. It cuts the writing time by 40% with AI-powered autocompletion and text generation. Glasp: It is a web highlighter with the help of which you can easily highlight and create notes within any website. One does not have to switch between the note-taking app and the website. The user can seamlessly export in Markdown format, and read-wise integration is supported. They can also follow like-minded people and see their highlights and notes. SlidesAI: While there are hacks on how to use ChatGPT for making presentations, alternatively SlidesAI is completely devoted to this purpose only. One can save themselves from the tedious and manual task of slide creation and let this AI tool create professional and engaging slides from any text in no time. Excel Formula Bot: Excel Formula Bot creates formulas from text you provide, saving you from having to spend hours deciphering the proper syntax. You can write formulas ten times faster with a formula bot; simply type your text in the native language, and AI will create a formula for you. ResumeAI: The next-generation intelligent resume maker, resumA.I., enables one to create enhanced applications. Users can easily create hireable content in a few clicks, which sounds more natural than one could have imagined. Akkio: This is specifically for someone who is into finances and business. Thanks to this AI model; Akkio is a no-code AI solution that can forecast future traits, identify anomalies in datasets, and predict future outcomes. One can be trained in one minute and reap the rewards forever.