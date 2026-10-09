After releasing ChatGPT for Teens, OpenAI is expanding its youth-focused version of the AI chatbot with a digital hub designed to help teenagers figure out college admissions and financial aid.

The AI giant announced that it will launch a dedicated ‘College Planner’ feature within ChatGPT for Teens over the coming weeks. The tool aims to help US high school students organise complex application requirements, manage deadlines, and figure out the financial aid process.

Alongside the planner, OpenAI is bringing a suite of interactive study enhancements, including automated flashcard generators and continuous multi-page document scanning.

Why OpenAI is tuning ChatGPT for students

OpenAI states that millions of high school juniors and seniors applying to college have to juggle dozens of requirements across multiple platforms, including personal statements, recommendation letters, standardised test scores, FAFSA deadlines, and institution-specific essay prompts.

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This is where the new feature comes in. OpenAI’s new College Planner acts as a central organisational dashboard. Designed for 10th through 12th graders targeting four-year universities, the feature allows students to track application milestones and schedule upcoming tasks.

Beyond tracking dates, the tool focuses heavily on affordability. It helps teens explore institutional scholarships, search for application fee waivers, and decipher financial aid requirements for each prospective school.

OpenAI highlighted that the tool is structured to assist with logistics rather than decision-making. Choosing where to apply or enrol remains solely in the hands of students, families, and school counsellors, with the AI serving as an administrative co-pilot rather than an admissions advisor.

ChatGPT to also help with guidance

To ensure the feature integrates meaningfully with human counsel, OpenAI is partnering with the College Advising Corps, a non-profit organisation that places recent college graduates as advisors in under-resourced high schools.

The partnership includes launching an AI fellowship where advisors will pilot new methods for using generative AI to support advising services in under-served communities.

While the initial release targets four-year degree programs in the US, OpenAI shared plans to expand the planner’s scope to include two-year community colleges, trade schools, vocational programs, and international higher education systems.

All education upgrades for ChatGPT for Teens at a glance

The college planning feature is part of a broader expansion of educational tools inside ChatGPT for Teens.