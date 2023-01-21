ChatGPT fears at Google? Pichai issues “code red”, calls in Larry Page, Sergey Brin for help to expedite AI projects

ChatGPT’s rising popularity is keeping Google on pins and needles. The search engine giant, according to New York Times report, has plans to “demonstrate a version of its search engine with chatbot features this year” and brings more than 20 AI-powered products to compete with its rival ChatGPT. All these devices are expected to launch at Google I/O in May.

Times reports that Google CEO Sundar Pichai called in help from Larry Page and Sergey Brin to tackle ChatGPT. The duo has reviewed Google’s AI product strategy and suggested more ideas to put chatbot-like AI features in Google Search engine. Google’s invitation to its founders reflects company’s sense of urgency among Google executives about AI and ChatGPT.

According to the report, Pichai has “declared code red” to fast forward its AI development plans. The company has discussed plans to unveil 20 new products and demonstrate a search engine with ChatGPT-like AI capabilities.

Google has hit the panic button. The company is holding meetings to tackle its rival ChatGPT after we read reports in December that it has no plans to rush with AI technology. According to CNBC, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and Google’s head of AI Jeff Dean addressed the rise of ChatGPT in a recent all-hands meeting where in they said that Google’s AI language models are as skilled as ChatGPT but the company had to move “more conservatively than a small startup” due to the “reputational risk” posed by the technology.

A day ago Google announced laying off its 12,000 employees after massive rounds of hiring during pandemic and anticipating the economic downturn. Pichai, in a letter to employees, said that these layoffs are to ensure employees and roles are aligned with company’s highest priorities.