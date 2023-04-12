ChatGPT fails India’s JEE entrance exam miserably, could answer only 11 questions correctly

ChatGPT, a highly advanced language model developed by OpenAI, has taken multiple tests and has even made it through some, but it failed to crack the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced, a highly competitive engineering entrance exam in India.

ChatGPT reportedly scored negative marks as it could solve only 11 questions. This has surprised many as the language model has been touted as a game-changer in the field of artificial intelligence and generative language models.

JEE Advanced is known for its tough questions that test a student’s understanding of complex concepts in mathematics, physics, and chemistry. The exam is taken by thousands of students every year, and only a few manage to clear it.

ChatGPT’s failure to clear the exam brings the ongoing debate on whether artificial intelligence can replace human intelligence in solving complex problems into light once again.

ChatGPT is making waves in the world of AI and beyond with its extra ordinary capabilities at complex problem solving. The platform has been tested for its limits by many. From answering small questions to looking for philosophical discussions, people have interacted with this technology in numerous ways.

The chat bot has solved some of the major tests of the world like United States Medical Licensing Exam (USMLE), law exams at the University of Minnesota, MBA exam, and more. It has also been given to solve coding interview questions fed by Google. Reportedly, ChatGPT gets hired at L3 when interviewed for a coding position. Level three is considered an entry-level position in engineering and can fetch the suitable candidate a compensation of up to $183,000 at the job. The ChatGPT has also helped students write lengthy essay and research reports.