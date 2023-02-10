ChatGPT enters the dating scene as OkCupid asks AI chatbot to generate match questions

The growing popularity of ChatGPT has led to number of companies starting to adopt the technology. Microsoft, Google, and several more companies are looking at integrating ChatGPT capabilities into their service. Joining this list of companies is now the popular dating app OkCupid that has announced experimenting with the AI bot to generate match questions for its users, reports Mashable.

According to Michael Kaye, the Global Head of Communications at OkCupid, he asked ChatGPT for suggestions on what questions to ask on a dating app and what questions to ask when dating. The AI bot replied with six questions which Kaye said have been answered more than 125,000 times so far. The new AI-generated match questions are designed to delve deeper into users’ personalities, interests, and preferences. These are the questions ChatGPT generated.

Are you more of an introvert or extrovert?

Are you a morning or night person?

What’s your favorite way to spend a weekend?

What do you value most in a partner?

How do you know when to take a relationship to the next level?

How do you balance your own needs with the needs of your partner in a relationship?

“Daters who think ChatGPT is a life saver get almost 40 percent more Matches on OkCupid than those who think it’s too big brother, so we decided to leverage ChatGPT to draft our famous in-app matching questions that power our algorithm,” said Kaye. “The chatbot from OpenAI wrote half a dozen questions for us — about everything from what you value most in a partner to how you can balance your own needs with the needs of a partner in a relationship — and daters are loving these new questions.”

Okcupid also shared few data reflecting what daters perceive of using powers of AI for dating profile or dating. According to these data, 31% of Gen Z users on the dating platform believe that using AI to create profiles or send messages is a breach of trust. However, the majority of users which is 52% find the use of AI on profile pictures unappealing, while only 6% view it as attractive. The remaining 43% of users are uncertain. Similarly, 47% of users are unsure about continuing a relationship with someone who confessed to initially communicating through an AI-based bot, with 34% stating that they would not continue and 18% saying that they would.