ChatGPT effect: Meta sets OpenAI’s GPT-4 as benchmark for next AI model, report says

Meta has set its eyes on OpenAI this time and it is aggressively working on to beat the latter’s AI capabilities with its own advanced AI system. According to a Wall Street Journal report, Zuckerberg’s company is working on a new artificial intelligence (AI) model that is intended to be as powerful as the most advanced model offered by OpenAI, the Microsoft-backed startup that created ChatGPT.

As per the report, the new AI model, which Meta hopes to be ready next year, will be several times more powerful than the one it released just two months ago, called Llama 2. Reportedly, the company plans it to be free for companies to create AI tools from. To recall, LLaMA 2 was also announced free for commercial and research use.

The report states that Meta has been increasing its acquisition of Nvidia H100 AI-training chips and strengthening its infrastructure. The aim is to reduce reliance on Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform for training the new chatbot. The company is said to have formed a team to work on this new model with the objective of expediting the development of AI tools capable of replicating human expressions.

Meta is not the only company that is working on developing powerful AI models. Apple, Google, Microsoft, and other tech giants are also investing heavily in AI research. The race to develop the most powerful AI model is heating up, as companies see AI as a key technology for the future.

Meta has not yet revealed what it plans to use its new AI model for. However, it is possible that the model could be used for its own products like Instagram’s rumoured chatbot with 30 personalities.

