ChatGPT effect: Google launches bunch of AI-backed features for Gmail, Docs, Sheets and more

Google has announced a slew of new features for its Workspace suite of applications, including Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and more. Leveraging the power of artificial intelligence (AI), these updates promise to “help people harness the power of generative AI to create, connect and collaborate.”

Google is embedding generative AI in Docs and Gmail to help people get started writing. This update aims to help save time and effort of writing the first draft on any content. The new Gmail and Docs can instantly generate a draft for user.

“Today, we’re sharing our broader vision for how Workspace is evolving to incorporate AI as a collaborative partner that is always there to help you achieve your goals, across Gmail, Docs, Slides, Sheets, Meet, and Chat,” Google said in a blog post.

The new capabilities also aim at helping users find the right tone and style for their emails. The new feature will assist users in rewriting emails for a variety of situations, such as applying for a new job or communicating with suppliers in more traditional industries that require a formal tone.

The AI-powered tool will also allow users to transform notes taken during meetings into polished summaries to share with their team. Additionally, users will have the option to let AI write a new content altogether by selecting the “I’m feeling lucky” option in Gmail.

Google’s new AI-powered feature is designed to help users rewrite emails with the right tone and style for various situations, but the company highlights that AI is no substitute for human creativity and intelligence. Google products are designed in adherence to Google’s AI principles that keep the user in contro. Users can accept, edit, or change, while IT administrators will have corresponding controls to set the right policies for their organization.

The feature will launch initially in the United States, with English as the language, before being expanded to other countries and languages. Google believes that AI capabilities improve with human feedback, and it plans to transform creation and collaboration in Workspace using generative AI.