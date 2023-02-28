ChatGPT effect: Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter are joining the AI wars

In a move that signals the increasing popularity of ChatGPT and growing importance of Artificial Intelligence in the social media space, Facebook, Snapchat and Twitter have announced that they are joining the AI wars.

Meta(Facebook)

Facebook, the world’s largest social media platform, has long been investing in AI research and development. In a recent statement, company has announced that it is stepping up its efforts in this area, with plans to build several AI projects. The company is building a “top-level product group” that will focus on accelerating the adoption of generative AI across the company. The company is pulling together several teams working on generative AI across the company into one single group that will build products and services build around the generative AI technology.

“In the short term, we’ll focus on building creative and expressive tools. Over the longer term, we’ll focus on developing AI personas that can help people in a variety of ways. We’re exploring experiences with text (like chat in WhatsApp and Messenger), with images (like creative Instagram filters and ad formats), and with video and multi-modal experiences. We have a lot of foundational work to do before getting to the really futuristic experiences, but I’m excited about all of the new things we’ll build along the way,” Zuckerberg announced on Instagram channels.

Snapchat

Snapchat, the popular social media app known for its disappearing messages, has also announced that it is ramping up its AI capabilities. The company on Monday launched My AI- a new chatbot running the latest version of OpenAI’s GPT technology that is customised for Snapchat. It is available as an experimental feature for Snapchat+ subscribers and is rolling out this week.

“My AI can recommend birthday gift ideas for your BFF, plan a hiking trip for a long weekend, suggest a recipe for dinner, or even write a haiku about cheese for your cheddar-obsessed pal. Make My AI your own by giving it a name and customizing the wallpaper for your Chat,” the company announced in a blog post.

Snapchat further warns that like many other chatbots, My AI is also prone to hallucination and can be tricked into giving wrong information. User should be aware of its limitations.

Twitter

Meanwhile, Twitter, the microblogging site that has been struggling to grow its user base in recent years and is seeing decline in its revenue, has also been reported of investing into AI. According to The Information report, CEO Elon Musk has reached out to AI researchers in past week to form a new research lab to develop a ChatGPT-rival. Musk in one of his tweets from Sunday also said that he was having a “bit of AI existential angst.”

““But, all things considered with regard to AGI existential angst, I would prefer to be alive now to witness AGI than be alive in the past and not.”