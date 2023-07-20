ChatGPT effect: Apple GPT in the works to take on OpenAI’s AI chatbot

Apple is here to battle OpenAI, Google, and others. According to a fresh report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is developing an AI chatbot. Internally, some engineers are referring to it as “Apple GPT.” As per the report, Apple has not yet determined the strategy to release it to consumers, though the tech giant is reportedly looking forward to making a significant AI-related announcement next year.

Also Read: India will be “key” to Apple’s growth for next five years, will account for 15% of revenue growth: Morgan Stanley

According to the report, Apple has developed its own framework, codenamed “Ajax,” to build large language models, which are AI-based systems that power products like Google’s Bard and Open AI’s ChatGPT. According to Bloomberg, Google JAX, the search engine giant’s machine learning framework, is used to run Ajax on Google Cloud. Apple is using Ajax to build substantial language models that will be the basis for an internal ChatGPT-style tool.

Due to worries over generative AI security, the chatbot’s internal distribution was temporarily suspended, but it has subsequently been made available to more Apple employees. The chatbot is becoming more accessible to employees, but access requires special authorization. According to Bloomberg, any output from the chatbot cannot be utilised to create features aimed at users.

The chatbot is being used by Apple employees to assist with product prototyping. Based on the data it was trained with, the chatbot can be used to summarise text and provide answers to queries.

The company’s chatbot is comparable to Bard, ChatGPT, and Bing AI because it lacks any further capabilities that set it apart from what is currently on the market.

The report comes at a time when Apple is looking for expertise in generative AI. On its career page, the organisation offers a few job openings looking for generative AI specialists. It seeks engineers who have “robust understanding of large language models and generative AI.”

On its career page, the Cupertino company has at least a dozen job postings looking for generative AI specialists. A specialist in machine learning who is “passionate about building extraordinary autonomous systems” is specifically sought after. These openings have been emerging since April 27, some of which appear to be for the same position or seeking several applicants.

Apple has been very silent on the AI front as businesses like Google, Microsoft, and Meta rushed quickly to introduce generative AI technologies to the public. Despite years of releasing AI capabilities across its products and apps, the tech giant is now attempting to keep up with customer demand for generative AI tools that can support activities like generating essays and photos.

Also Read: Russia bans iPhones, Apple devices over U.S. spying concerns

According to the report, Apple is concentrating on attempting to handle any privacy issues that may arise due to artificial intelligence. Apple CEO Tim Cook stated that while the tech company would incorporate AI into more of its products, it would do so on a “thoughtful basis.”

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook