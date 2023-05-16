ChatGPT effect: After Google, now Amazon working on an AI-powered search experience

Amazon is set to enter the chatbot arena, following in the footsteps of Google, by developing an AI-powered search experience. Recent job listings, spotted by Bloomberg, reveal that the company is working on an “interactive conversational experience” for Amazon Search, designed to assist users in finding product information, comparing options, and receiving personalised recommendations.

“We are reimagining Amazon Search with an interactive conversational experience that helps you find answers to product questions, perform product comparisons, receive personalized product suggestions, and so much more, to easily find the perfect product for your needs. We’re looking for the best and brightest across Amazon to help us realize and deliver this vision to our customers right away,” reads Amazon’s job listing for senior Applied Scientist, Amazon Search.

Describing these enhancements as “once in a generation transformation for Search,” Amazon says that these changes will have the same kind of massive impact as that of the Mosaic browser had on simplifying Internet usage three decades ago.

“This will be a once in a generation transformation for Search, just like the Mosaic browser made the Internet easier to engage with three decades ago,” says Amazon. “If you missed the 90s—WWW, Mosaic, and the founding of Amazon and Google—you don’t want to miss this opportunity.”

While the details of Amazon’s AI-project are still unknown, the job postings suggest that the company is actively seeking engineers to contribute to this AI-centric project.

The news comes shortly after Google’s announcement of a similar initiative called “Search Generative Experience” (SGE) at the Google I/O 2023 conference. SGE incorporates generative AI features into the Search, allowing it to generate search results for complex queries.

Amazon and Google are not alone. There are many other companies that are also working on AI-based search experiences like Microsoft, Baidu, Facebook, Apple and more.